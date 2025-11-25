‘Make-or-break’ holidays for Main Street businesses

Small business owners and advocates encourage shoppers to consider local stores this holiday season, as many face what could be a make-or-break period amid ongoing economic challenges.

A survey by the organization Small Business for America's Future reveals the extent of challenges facing many small businesses. Sixty-eight percent of owners say their customers have less money to spend, and 59% expect worse holiday sales than last year.

Nearly three-quarters of the more than 1,000 owners surveyed say they are worried about their businesses surviving the next 12 months.

Small business and the economic squeeze

Kelly Carson and Micaila Vandewalle, co-owners of The Riley Grace Company, transformed their crafting hobby into a custom line of bows, headbands, blankets, and hand towels.

Like many small businesses, they compete against big box retailers that can stock more goods at typically lower prices.

"You have a lot of not only time and energy in it, but you have higher expense because you're not buying them (products) at 10,000 (units). We're a small business, so we don't need 10,000 for a holiday season," Carson said.

Rhett Buttle, senior advisor to Small Business for America's Future, says small businesses face multiple pressures beyond reduced consumer spending.

"We're also seeing challenges, for example, around health care costs and tariffs. This is all contributing to this uncertain situation, but it's also driving up costs," he said. "The same way consumers struggle with affordability, small business owners have the same challenges."

Money spent locally stays local

Buttle emphasizes that money spent at small businesses helps support local suppliers and local jobs.

Research from Capital One Shopping supports the local economic impact, finding that $68 of every $100 spent at local stores remains in the local economy.

Its research finds that dollars spent at independent shops "may recirculate in the local economy an average of six to 15 times."

Small Business Saturday

While shoppers hunt for big savings ahead of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday is a crucial opportunity to support local entrepreneurs after the Thanksgiving holiday.

"This is where a lot of small businesses, especially those in local industries, make the vast majority of the revenue for the entire year," Buttle said.

Painted Tree Boutiques provide a space for local vendors to sell their products, such as handmade jewelry, body oils, clothing, and home decor.

"This is their dream. When you're shopping here, you're not only supporting that dream, but you're helping to support their families too," said Painted Tree manager Olivia Arthur.

If you can't shop in person on Small Business Saturday, many local businesses also sell their products on platforms like Amazon or Etsy, allowing consumers to support them while online shopping.

At a time when most people don't have much extra to spend, small business owners hope what consumers can spare stays local.

"These are exclusive designs. You won't find this at Walmart, right?" Vandewalle said.