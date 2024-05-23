Airbnb creates system to deny renters, crack down on partying during holiday weekends

If you live next to a short-term rental property and you've been bracing for the upcoming summer holidays, there's one company that's looking to make sure you don't get stuck with partiers next door.

Airbnb says it is cracking down on disruptive holiday parties by denying certain reservations. The company says it has technology that looks into bookings and identifies if they are potentially higher risk for partiers.

The system looks at a range of factors, which include the type of listing being booked, the duration of the stay, the distance to the listing from the guest’s hometown and whether the booking is at the last minute to determine whether a booking should be blocked. Disruptive parties are banned in Airbnb rentals, and the company says Memorial Day weekend and Fourth of July weekend are when it sees a spike in that type of booking.

So to prevent that this year, Airbnb is giving hosts free noise sensors, support from law enforcement and more to get ahead of any issues before they start.

Guests who are prevented from booking an entire home will have the option to book a private room or hotel room on Airbnb instead, where their host is more likely to be on-site.

This story was originally published by Tony Sloan at Scripps News Nashville.