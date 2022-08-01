This top-rated 3-piece bistro set is $100 off right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Lazy summer days outside in your yard or on your porch call for the right furniture to relax in. After all, a simple folding chair doesn’t scream comfort and ease.

The Best Choice Products 3-Piece Outdoor Wicker Patio Bistro Set includes two cushioned, swivel rocking chairs and a tempered glass side table to put between the two. The chairs’ cushions are weather-resistant.

And it is currently $100 off on Amazon, selling for $499.99.

The set currently comes in beige, navy, teal and rust colors, so you can pick your favorite hue. The chairs are made from dark brown, plastic wicker and can glide, rock and swivel 360 degrees.

Close to 300 Amazon reviewers have given the set 4.6 out of 5 stars.

“The chairs look great — and are much better quality than I would have expected for the price,” wrote one Amazon reviewer. “Very comfortable and love the swivel/rock feature.”

Fellow Amazon reviewer Kathy Mair wrote, ” These are the exact chairs I’ve been wanting to buy for my front porch for almost 5 years and I finally found them.”

Some reviewers do note that assembly is required and that you’ll likely want to use your own tools, such as an electric drill, besides the two small metal wrenches in the kit. An extra tip given by multiple reviewers is to wait to tighten all the screws until the end when all pieces are assembled. Having more than one person to assemble the set also helps.

If you’re looking for other chair and table combinations on Amazon, Harlie & Stone has a well-rated swivel chair and table set with white cushions for $609.99. It also comes with light wicker and blue cushions or dark wicker with orange cushions at a slightly higher price point of $649.99.

Joyside has a similar three-piece set for $519.99 and up. Choose from different-colored cushions, different colors of wicker, or chair bases with a thicker weave. The light tan-yellow wicker with either red or beige cushions costs $559.95, while the dense wicker base version has a $30 coupon attached to bring that price down to $569.99. The brown wicker base with beige cushions is the least expensive.

Luccalily also has a three-piece swivel chair and table set in four different wicker color and cushion combinations. These sets cost $399.99 with an additional $49.99 delivery fee, although two of the four currently-available options are $379.99 right now.

As with any outdoor fabric material, you’ll probably want to use some sort of fabric-protecting spray on the cushions. Bringing them in when not in use will likely give them a longer life as well.

What’s your ideal outdoor lounge furniture setup?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.