Best Lawn Weed Killer 2021

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

With warmer weather comes weeds. They sprout up in lawns, garden beds and in between paver and sidewalk cracks. It may seem as though every time you pull one out, five more appear to replace it. When weeds grow all over a lawn, it is nearly impossible to remove them by hand. Finding the best lawn weed killer is the only way to tackle this problem. Some lawn treatments are good enough to keep weeds away for an entire season.

Lawn weed killers contain chemical-based liquids that are designed to eliminate different kinds of weeds. Some are preventative and should be applied before weeds appear, while others are sprayed right onto the weeds themselves. These chemicals work from the inside out, stopping weed growth at the roots, or by blocking protein production and photosynthesis.

Always read the weed killer label before applying. It is best to use sprays like this when there is no wind or threat of rain, but some products become rainproof within hours. Certain weed killers can damage grass and other plants, so take care in applying them near vegetables or fruits, or near any plants outlined in the manufacturer’s directions as best avoided. The best lawn weed killers are sold in spray bottles, or in liquid concentrate form so that you can mix them with water for larger areas.

The Best Lawn Weed Killers

Price: $7.00

Keep your lawn free from crabgrass, dandelions, clover and other unsightly weeds with fast-acting Ortho WeedClear Lawn Weed Killer. Only one application is needed, and you can connect the container’s spray right onto your garden hose.

Price: $33.37

Roundup For Lawns1 has an extended wand, so you won’t have to bend down when spraying your lawn. This powerful spray claims to prevent and target more than 250 kinds of weeds. Choose from ready-to-spray, concentrate or a convenient refill bottle.

Price: $8.97

This is one of the best lawn weed killers on the market. This 40-ounce bottle treats 6,250 square feet of lawn in one application and starts working immediately. BioAdvanced Lawn Weed and Crabgrass Killer’s all-in-one formula eliminates more than 200 kinds of broadleaf weeds, plus crabgrass.

Price: $17.33

If you have an expansive lawn, Southern Ag Amine Weed Killer is for you. It is designed for parks, pastures, golf courses and large residential properties. It is a liquid concentrate, so just 2 to 3 tablespoons in 3 to 5 gallons of water covers 1,000 square feet. This makes it an economical way to get rid of many different types of broadleaf weeds and undesirable woody plants.

Price: $7.99

When you use Spectracide Weed & Feed, you are killing weeds while also fertilizing your lawn with a 20% nitrogen formulation. This one 32-ounce bottle’s attachment connects right onto your hose, and the spray is good for 7,500 square feet. It will cut your lawn chores in half, thanks to its multipurpose use.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.