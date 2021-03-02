Best Grass Fertilizer With Weed Killer 2021

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you have a problem with weeds in your yard, it’s important to find the best grass fertilizer with weed killer to keep your lawn looking neat and weed-free all summer.

While you can always buy fertilizer and weed killer separately, there are plenty of products that combine them, which makes these landscaping tasks much easier. Of course, everyone’s lawn is different — some have tons of weeds, some have only a few — but because these mixes also include fertilizer, they’re good for nearly every type of lawn.

The best grass fertilizer with weed killer is one that will last a long time (preferably all summer) and will prevent multiple types of weeds, like crabgrass and dandelions.

Most grass fertilizers with weed killer come in large bags or spray bottles. Keep in mind how much product you’ll get for the price, as one bag may be enough for a smaller yard, but you will need multiple bags if you have a lot of land.

The Best Grass Fertilizer With Weed Killer

Price: $36.97

This Scotts Turf Builder Starter Food for New Grass Plus Weed Preventer feeds new grass and prevents weeds for up to six weeks. It also improves seeding results, so it would work as well on sod and grass plugs as it would on existing lawns. One bag covers 5,000 square feet.

Price: $59.99

The BioAdvanced Weed & Feed Crabgrass Killer kills dandelion, clover, chickweed and more, while also greening and strengthening your lawn. One 24-pound bag treats up to 10,000 square feet.

Price: $7.99

The Spectracide Weed & Feed Ready-to-Spray in this 32-ounce bottle covers up to 7,500 square feet. Using a 20% nitrogen formulation, it controls dandelion, chickweed, knotweed, clover, mallow, purslane and other broadleaf weeds. It works by just connecting it to your hose and spraying.

Price: $19.99

The GreenView Weed & Feed comes in a 13-pound bag, which covers 5,000 square feet. The time-released formula feeds the lawn for up to eight weeks and kills more than 250 different weeds. It also restores nutrients to the soil and helps the lawn retain water to protect against heat and drought.

Price: $17.49

The Miracle-Gro Shake ‘N Feed All Purpose Plant Food is also a weed-preventer. One application feeds plants and prevents weeds for up to three months, and one 4.5-pound jug treats around 125 square feet. It’s best to apply as early as possible in the growing season before weeds have emerged.

