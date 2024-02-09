The 12 best deals from Lowe’s President’s Day Sale

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re looking to get a head start on spring projects indoors or outside your home, Lowe’s is having a two-week-long President’s Day sale that will save you cash on everything from power tools to appliances, lamps, rugs and more.

Take a look at just some of the many deals you’ll find during the Lowe’s President’s Day sale. Prices are valid now through Feb. 21, unless otherwise noted.

$299 (was $329) at Lowe’s

Now through April 17, you can save $30 on this Craftsman 3.25-inch 21-degree Cordless Framing Nailer, now priced at $299.

The framing nailer is cordless and eliminates the need for the compressors, hoses and gas cartridges that other nailers require. It can hold up to 49 nails at a time and works with framing nails from 2 inches to 3 1/4 inches.

Because it can hold so many nails at once, it would be handy to have on a big job like building a home or deck, but could also make smaller projects quicker and easier.

$164 (was $199) at Lowe’s

You can save $35 on this Kobalt 1/2-inch Drive Digital Torque Wrench, now priced at $164 through May 1.

The torque wrench works in digital and angle modes and has two auditory and visual signals that tell you when the desired torque value has been reached. It also has a five-button control pad, which allows you to not only preset the torque value, but also change the units of measure, mode of operation and more. It comes with two AA batteries, which are included.

$129 (was $219) at Lowe’s

In need of a new tool set? You can save $90 on this Craftsman Standard and Metric Polished Chrome Tool Set, now priced at $129 through May 1.

The tool set includes 230 pieces ranging from ratchets and sockets to wrenches and specialty bits. It all comes in a three-drawer box.

$99 (was $149) at Lowe’s

You’ll save $50 on this Dewalt Xtreme 12-volt Max 3/8-inch Brushless Cordless Drill now through May 1.

The cordless drill works for small holes, but can also accept up to a 1/2-inch spade bit. It has a two-speed transmission and an LED light to help you see what you’re working on.

It only weighs 1.9 pounds, so it’s easy to lift, and it comes with a belt clip so you can easily carry it around — rather than setting it down and then having to find it again. It also comes with batteries and a tool bag.

$99 (was $149) at Lowe’s

You’ll also save $50 through May 1 on the Dewalt Xtreme 12-volt Max 1/4-inch Brushless Cordless Impact Diver, which is also now priced at $99.

The driver has three mode settings, including Precision Drive for accuracy, and three LED lights. Weighing just 1.75 pounds, it is lightweight and comes with batteries, a charger, a belt clip and a kit bag.

$13.98 (was $29.98) at Lowe’s

Now through May 1, you can get this Kobalt Silicone Organizer Insert 2-piece Silicone Tool Tray Set with Magnetic Insert for just $13.98, a savings of $16.

The tool tray set includes two silicone trays. The large tray has three separate compartments and six spaces for smaller parts, while the small tray has four compartments and a magnet to hold small parts.

$199 (was $469) at Lowe’s

If you’re looking to remodel your bathroom, you can save $270 on this Style Selections Harwell 30-inch Undermount Single Sink Bathroom Vanity through March 23.

The vanity has a white engineered stone top and ceramic undermount sink, plus brushed nickel hardware. It arrives fully assembled, but the faucet is sold separately.

$399 (was $449) at Lowe’s

You’ll save $50 on this Char-Griller Duo Black Dual-function Combo Grill, now priced at $399 through Feb. 24.

The grill works with both gas and charcoal and has a side burner for additional cooking space. It has an EasyDump Ash Pan so you can dispose of ashes quickly and easily. You also get dual temperature gauges, chrome-plated warming racks, and porcelain-coated cast iron cooking grates.

$1,999 (was $3,299) at Lowe’s

If you’re in need of a new refrigerator, you can save $1,300 on this LG 27.8-cubic feet 4-Door Smart French Door Refrigerator now through Feb. 14.

The fridge has a water dispenser and dual ice makers that create standard ice cubes, crushed ice and slow-melting round craft ice. It is also resistant to fingerprints and smudges and has digital sensors and multiple vents for cooling control.

$271.01 (was $318.84) at Lowe’s

You’ll save $47.83 on this Nourison Concerto Beige/Grey Indoor Abstract Area Rug now through Feb. 21.

Made in Turkey, the rug has a blend of 80% polypropylene and 20% polyester. Because the rug is both handmade and man-made, sizes may vary by up to three inches in width or length, so take that into consideration when choosing where you want to put the rug.

$3,899 (was $4,599) at Lowe’s

Looking for a new mattress? You can save $700 on this Serta Arctic Premier 14.5-inch Soft King Hybrid Memory Foam/Coil Blend Mattress now through Feb. 26.

Now priced at $3,899, the U.S.-made mattress is made of a blend of gel memory foam and coils. The mattress’ three-part Reactex System is made to pull heat away from your body to keep you cool while you sleep, while the memory foam conforms to your body for full body support.

$219.99 (was $369.99) at Lowe’s

If you’re looking to upgrade the light fixtures in your home, you can save $150 on this LNC Vine 3-Light 13-inch Seeded Glass Drum LED Flush Mount Light now through Feb. 21.

The modern farmhouse ceiling light has a matte black finish canopy and a weathered seeded glass shade. It is dimmable if you use incandescent bulbs.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.