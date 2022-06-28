Bath & Body Works semi-annual sale features deals on 3-wick candles

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Bath & Body Works’ semi-annual sale is online and in stores now, with markdowns on dozens of products, including some 3-wick candles you can get for as low as $5.69, a savings of $18.55 off the regular price of $24.50.

Some 3-wick candles are marked down to between $6.12-$6.62. Plus, Bath & Body Works is offering the online code QUICK, which will take $10 off a purchase of $40 or more. That means if you add seven candles priced at $6.12 to your cart for a total of $42.84 and use the coupon, you can get them for $5.69 each — a total of $39.83, including shipping (which is $6.99).

While there are still a few candles priced between $6.12-$6.62, not all 3-wick candles are priced that low. Some are still full price and others are marked down to $10.95, so you’ll want to double-check the price on the scents you want before adding them to your cart. If you prefer the scents that are priced at $6.62, you’ll only be paying a bit more; you can get seven candles for $46.34 instead of $38.83.

Take a look at some of the scents you can get online for as low as $5.69 each with the sale and coupon code. Be sure to hurry becaus,e at these prices, many have already gone out of stock and the rest will soon follow!

The Raspberry Tangerine 3-wick candle is priced at $6.12. With fragrance notes of wild raspberries, fresh tangerine and lemon zest, Bath & Body Works says the candle smells like “a bright, citrusy fruit medley.”

Also priced at $6.12, the Blueberry Pie 3-wick candle smells like “the fruity baked treat everyone asks for.” The candle has fragrance notes of juicy blueberries, flaky crust and sugar crystals.

The Vanilla & Peach Tea 3-wick candle is $6.62 and sounds perfect for summer with scents of peach tea, sweet vanilla crème and fresh oat milk for an extra-creamy brew.

Other candles priced just a bit more at $6.62 include Iced Coconut Milk and Wildberry Jam Donut.

If you’re looking for some products other than candles, as mentioned, Bath & Body Works’ semi-annual sale is happening now and the QUICK coupon code is good until July 1.

The semi-annual sale includes up to 75% off products with new deals and markdowns happening each week until the sale ends. Previous semi-annual sales lasted around four weeks and the current one began June 10, so you’ll want to make sure you buy soon.

Happy shopping!

