Arnold Schwarzenegger personally fills a pothole in his neighborhood

Tired of trying to avoid a large pothole in his Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood, actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger took matters into his own hands and filled the hole himself.

“Today, after the whole neighborhood has been upset about this giant pothole that’s been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks, I went out with my team and fixed it,” he wrote on Twitter. “I always say, let’s not complain, let’s do something about it. Here you go.”

In a video accompanying the Tweet, Schwarzenegger and a few others are seen filling the hole with Quikrete, a commercial-grade blacktop repair patch that is designed for repairing potholes on asphalt.

A woman is then seen driving by and thanking them for their help, to which Schwarzenegger replies “You’re welcome,” adding, “You have to do it yourself. This is crazy. For three weeks I’ve been waiting for this hole to be closed.”

A spokesperson for Schwarzenegger told the Associated Press that residents of the area have been making requests for repairs since winter, when multiple potholes and cracks began forming on the streets.

While residents are undoubtedly thankful for Schwarzenegger’s help, the Los Angeles Department of Public Works told ABC affiliate KABC-TV that the hole is not actually something that falls under its domain. Instead, the pothole a service trench that needs to be repaired by Southern California Gas Company.

Southern California Gas Company then said that because the hole was on a concrete street and not asphalt, the road patch won’t actually work. Crews, however, have since leveled the patch off using compaction equipment, which should provide more strength to the temporary fix.

This is not the first time since Schwarzenegger left public office in 2011 that he has sought out ways to help communities in need. After hearing a number of polling stations were closing in Southern states ahead of the 2020 election, he offered to pay to have them reopened to ensure people near those locations were able to vote.

Last year, the former professional bodybuilder also offered personalized training sessions with proceeds going to his nonprofit After-School All Stars, an organization that provides healthy after-school programming to children in low-income families. And in 2021, he donated 25 homes to unhoused L.A. veterans.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.