Applebee’s ‘Sleigh Bell Sips’ are here and they’re just $5

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you like beginning the holiday season as soon as Halloween is over, you’ll want to head to Applebee’s, where they’re already serving up some special drinks for just $5!

You’ll find two $5 Sleigh Bell Sips on Applebee’s menu now through the holiday season: Tipsy Reindeer and Strawberry Merry Swirl.

Tipsy Reindeer is for those that want to hold on to summer year-round. It’s a vodka lemonade, but with a cranberry twist. It’s made with Smirnoff vodka, Ocean Spray Cranberry, cherry and lemonade.

If you like tequila, the Strawberry Merry Swirl is a swirled holiday margarita made with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s ultra-premium Teremana Blanco Tequila, melon liqueur, strawberry and lime.

Both drinks are made with premium spirits and served in a signature Mucho glass. They’re also available to-go at participating locations.

If you’ll be heading to Applebee’s for one of the $5 Sleigh Bell Sips, you can grab someone (or yourself!) a great holiday gift. Get a bonus $10 gift card if you buy $50 worth of gift cards now through Jan. 2, 2022.

On Nov. 11, Applebee’s will also be offering veterans a free full-size entrée from an exclusive menu and a $5 card to use at a later date. Complimentary meals from the Veterans Day menu will be available for dine in at more than 1,500 Applebee’s locations nationwide.

Don’t want to go out into the cold for a drink, but still in the holiday spirit? Check out this White Christmas Mimosa recipe or this “Santa’s Sin” cocktail made with hot chocolate, Rumchata and Stoli Salted Karamel Vodka. You can stay home and still have a party!

You could also try this White Christmas margarita with tequila, white cranberry juice and coconut, featuring garnishes like fresh cranberries and rosemary. For something really sweet, this sugar cookie martini combines vanilla vodka, amaretto and sugar cookie or vanilla-flavored coffee creamer, plus (of course) sprinkles!

What is your favorite holiday drink?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.