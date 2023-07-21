All seats are equal: AMC nixes plan to charge more for better seats

Even if it means saving a couple dollars, it appears most people still don't want to sit at the front of a movie theater with their neck extended for hours.

AMC Theatres announced Thursday it is ditching plans to charge more for seats with better views after the nation's largest movie theater chain saw little or no increase in people buying front row seats, despite a modest price reduction. The company said it will instead experiment with a new type of front row seating program.

"The Sightline at AMC pilot program will come to an end at participating locations in the coming weeks, and the initiative will not roll out nationwide," the company said in a press release.

AMC announced the program five months ago, where it would charge slightly more for the most sought-after seats, and slightly less for those with an inferior view. It was tested at various locations across the United States, with plans to implement the program at all domestic theaters nationwide by the end of the year.

However, company said three in four AMC Stubs members who previously purchased tickets within the "Preferred Signtline" sections of the theater continued to do so, despite the slight upcharge. The company also said just one in 10 patrons selected seats where there was no additional charge.

"AMC is applying its learnings as it pivots to its next innovation — enhanced spacious front row seating with extensive seat recline," the company said. "Beginning in late 2023, AMC will begin testing its newest seating concept. Large, comfortable lounge style seating areas will allow guests to lay all the way back and relax."

The company added that changing the angle of the seats will make it more enjoyable for guests sitting in front row seats closest to the screen.

