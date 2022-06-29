Air Fryer Hot Dogs Taste Like They Were Grilled—And Only Take 7 Minutes To Cook

Nothing says summer quite like grilling hot dogs, but not everyone has the outdoor space to grill out. Don’t worry: Even if you don’t have outdoor space or you don’t own a grill, you can still make delicious hot dogs that taste as if they are fresh off the grill. All you need is an air fryer!

In the last two years, air fryer sales increased by 76%, and with good reason: When the COVID-19 pandemic sent most of us indoors, we had to find new and creative ways to replicate our favorite restaurant dishes at home. An air fryer is one of those kitchen tools that can help you make every meal a home run.

That’s why we are loving this simple air fryer hot dog recipe. In 7 minutes or less, you can make hot dogs that taste like they are fresh off the grill. The blog Yey Food advises that you turn your air fryer to 390 degrees and cook your dogs for 5 minutes. (Let the air fryer heat up for 2 minutes before putting in the hot dogs to ensure a perfectly grilled dog.) You can also toss your buns in the air fryer for a moment or two if you like crispy buns.

Find the full recipe for air fryer hot dogs at Yey Food.

Looking for other ways to replicate grilled goodies in your air fryer beyond hot dogs? With just a handful of ingredients, you can use your air fryer to re-create all of your favorite recipes for picnics and other summer soirees.

Try this recipe from Stay Snatched for air fryer barbecue ribs, which calls for a rack of ribs, liquid smoke, barbecue sauce, pork rub and salt and pepper. Once the ribs are seasoned, air fry them for 15 minutes at 360 degrees. Flip the ribs and cook for 15 more minutes.

You can also make hamburgers in your air fryer. Try this recipe for air fryer hamburgers or cheeseburgers from Spend with Pennies. Prep your burger with whatever seasonings you like (or you can buy pre-seasoned burgers from your grocery store). Then, cook the burgers at 370 degrees for 6 minutes. Flip and cook for several more minutes, to your preferred burger doneness.

And there you have it! Easy Fourth of July recipes that can be made in your air fryer — no cleaning your grill required.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.