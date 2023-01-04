We're Taking Action for Foster Kids and we need your help!

ABC15 Arizona is committed to helping make life better for Arizona foster kids.

Beginning Thursday, Jan. 5, ABC15 Arizona and American Furniture Warehouse kick off the seventh annual “Taking Action for Foster Kids” drive to raise donations for Arizona’s Children Association, a non-profit child welfare group that helps 40,000 children, youth, and families each year.

Each month, more than 500 new children across Arizona enter foster care, and there are currently more than 11,500 children living in our foster care system. The month-long drive will focus on collecting donations for the group’s “Just for Me” bags. Children receive the bags as they enter the foster care system, leaving behind their families, homes, possessions, and everything they’ve ever known.

Arizona's Children Association says foster parents are always in need of diapers and wipes. It is estimated that a baby will use approximately 2,200 diapers and 8,000 baby wipes their first year.

“Taking Action for Foster Kids” runs from Jan. 5 to Jan. 31, and will collect monetary donations, diapers and wipes, and new and unopened personal care items that will be used for the “Just for Me” bags.

Drop off donations at the following locations:

· American Furniture Warehouse – 4700 South Power Road, Gilbert

· American Furniture Warehouse – 5801 North 99th Avenue, Glendale

· American Furniture Warehouse – 1646 West Montebello Avenue, Phoenix

To make a monetary donation, go to abc15.com/kids.