We're Taking Action for Foster Kids and we need your help!

ABC15 Arizona is committed to helping make life better for Arizona foster kids.
Beginning Thursday, Jan. 5, ABC15 Arizona and American Furniture Warehouse kick off the seventh annual “Taking Action for Foster Kids” drive to raise donations for Arizona’s Children Association, a non-profit child welfare group that helps 40,000 children, youth, and families each year.
Each month, more than 500 new children across Arizona enter foster care, and there are currently more than 11,500 children living in our foster care system. The month-long drive will focus on collecting donations for the group’s “Just for Me” bags. Children receive the bags as they enter the foster care system, leaving behind their families, homes, possessions, and everything they’ve ever known.
Arizona's Children Association says foster parents are always in need of diapers and wipes. It is estimated that a baby will use approximately 2,200 diapers and 8,000 baby wipes their first year.
“Taking Action for Foster Kids” runs from Jan. 5 to Jan. 31, and will collect monetary donations, diapers and wipes, and new and unopened personal care items that will be used for the “Just for Me” bags.
Drop off donations at the following locations:
· American Furniture Warehouse – 4700 South Power Road, Gilbert
· American Furniture Warehouse – 5801 North 99th Avenue, Glendale
· American Furniture Warehouse – 1646 West Montebello Avenue, Phoenix
To make a monetary donation, go to abc15.com/kids.
ABC15 Arizona will host a phone bank on Wednesday, Jan. 25 to encourage people to donate. Throughout the day, ABC15 Arizona will promote the need for donations on all platforms. Arizona’s Children Association will have a volunteer-staffed phone bank from 9-10 a.m. and 4–7 p.m.
“Giving back to our local community in such a tangible way is at the heart of our business,” said Jackie Brookshire, president at American Furniture Warehouse. “We are proud to partner with ABC15 Arizona and Arizona’s Children Association to support foster children across Arizona.”
“Often when children are initially removed from their parents’ care they come into the foster care system with only the clothes on their back,” said Necole Bell Harper, chief child welfare officer at Arizona’s Children Association. “These essential items go a long way to help our children and families through their first few nights, plus it’s something tangible they can call their own as they settle into a new environment. Items such as diapers and school supplies are especially needed throughout the year for many of our families. Having these items on hand is critical to supporting our families by ensuring they have what they need to provide optimal care for the children in their homes.”
“Every day, a child’s life is forever changed as they enter the foster care system,” said Anita Helt, vice president and general manager at ABC15 Arizona. “I am grateful to American Furniture Warehouse for their commitment to help our state’s most vulnerable children.”
For more information, go to abc15.com/kids.
