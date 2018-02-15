TODAY: Taking Action For Foster Kids phone bank

PHOENIX - ABC15 is teaming up with Arizona's Children Association to help out girls and boys in the foster care system as well as the moms and dads who take care of them.

Today, February 15, we're hosting a phone bank to take donations from 4-7 p.m.

You can call 1-855-522-1515 during that time to make a donation.

The money raised will go toward purchasing "Just For Me" bags. The bags are given to children who have just entered into the foster care system; typically, with little or no notice they will be leaving home. Each “Just for Me’ bag will include essential personal care items (specific to that child’s age and gender), along with blankets, stuffed animals and journals.

You can also DONATE ONLINE at abc15.com/kids