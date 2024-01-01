Marissa Sarbak joined the ABC15 Arizona team in April 2024 as a Reporter and fill-in Anchor.

Prior to joining ABC15, Marissa covered the lead stories as a primetime reporter in Phoenix, diving into some of the most important local and national stories impacting Arizona. She interviewed Arizona's candidates for Governor, Secretary of State, and U.S. Senate, ahead of the midterm elections.

LATEST FROM ABC15's MARISSA SARBAK:

She covered the abortion battle extensively, from protests at the Arizona State Capitol, to interviews with medical professionals directly impacted by the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

At our southern border, Marissa has reported on national security and immigration issues, interviewing the Chief of the U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector and migrants along the border wall.

Before moving to Arizona, Marissa was an anchor and reporter for a regional cable news network in New York. She covered notable stories including the Gabby Petito case, COVID-19 pandemic, and the wake of fallen NYPD Officer Anastasios Tsakos.

Marissa also worked as an entertainment reporter for Newsday, a legacy newspaper on Long Island making its way into the digital world. She interviewed celebrities from all facets of the entertainment world, including Peter Frampton, Mayim Bialik, and Darlene Love.

Marissa began her career as a reporter at the CBS affiliate in Gainesville, Florida, where she interviewed Bernie Sanders on the 2016 Presidential campaign trail, covered numerous severe weather events, and focused on the crime beat, working alongside the Gainesville Police Department and the Alachua County Sheriff's Office. Following her time in the field, Marissa moved on to anchor the evening newscasts for the station.