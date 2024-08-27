Veterans Day Parade set for November 1 in central Phoenix

PHOENIX — Now in its 28th year, this year's Honoring America’s Veterans, Phoenix Veterans Day Parade depicts the theme of Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans, Sacrifice Remembered.

Nearly 45,000 attendees will line the streets of Phoenix at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, to offer thanks to our nation’s veterans on Veterans Day.

“The veterans tell us every year that the healing they receive from the parade touches them differently than traditional therapies. We never knew a thank you from us to them could mean so much. The Parade and the community’s show of love and support is a healing event,” U.S. Navy Veteran and Parade Coordinator Paula Pedene says.

Spectators can watch anywhere along the route, which begins at Montebello Street and Central Avenue, crosses East on Camelback, turns south on 7th Street, and ends at Indian School Road. The parade will also be live streamed on ABC 15’s Facebook page.

"The best places to view the parade unobstructed and with the most convenient parking area are on Camelback Road and 7th Street," added Pedene. Our veterans need the community to come out to thank them as they tell us this parade profoundly touches the lives of our veterans. It’s as if the community gives them a huge hug with this event when we remember and thank them for their sacrifice and protection of our freedom."

Arizona Diamondbacks legend Luis Gonzalez will be the Celebrity Grand Marshal this year.

“Our veterans have paid the price for our freedom, and it’s important that we take the time on their special day to say thank you,” said Gonzalez. “I’m touched to be a part of this time-honored tradition, which is now celebrating its 28th year,” he added.

About Honoring America's Veterans

Founded in 2011, Honoring America's Veterans salutes veterans and their loved ones by thanking, honoring, and recognizing them for their service and patriotism to our country. HAV hosts the Phoenix Veterans Day Parade, the Honor Our Heroes Campaign, the High School Essay Competition, the Veterans Forum, the Commemorating Pearl Harbor Day Event, and the Memorial Day Ceremony at Arizona's VA National Memorial Cemetery.

Free parade Images are available at www.honoringamericasveterans.com