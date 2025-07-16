Veteran journalist Craig McKee joins ABC15 Arizona anchor team

PHOENIX — ABC15 Arizona has hired veteran journalist Craig McKee to its newsroom anchor team. McKee joins ABC15 from WCPO 9 News, The E.W. Scripps Company’s local ABC station in Cincinnati, where he has been the evening anchor, bringing a wealth of experience in journalism and storytelling.

With a career that has spanned various roles in the newsroom, McKee has successfully worked his way up from editor to photographer, reporter, and ultimately to the anchor desk.

His deep commitment to impactful storytelling, particularly regarding issues that affect veterans and their families, has set him apart in the industry. His acclaimed "Homefront" series has been instrumental in shining a light on the sacrifices of those who have served, earning him accolades and recognition.

“We are excited to welcome Craig to our ABC15 family. His extensive experience and passion for in-depth storytelling will enhance our news coverage and strengthen our connection with the Phoenix community,” said Mitch Jacob, news director at ABC15. “Craig’s unique perspective will be invaluable as we continue to inform and engage our viewers.”

McKee is no stranger to the Valley— he attended Ironwood High School and began his journey in the Air Force. The Valley is also his wife’s hometown, making it the perfect place to return to after their military service to be closer to family.

That is when McKee began his career at KPNX, sharpening his skills as an editor, photojournalist, and occasional reporting live during monsoons and wildfires. His strong ties to the community, deep understanding of the local audience, and passion for impactful storytelling make him a natural fit for the ABC15 team.

“I’m thrilled to be back in Phoenix, where I started my journey in journalism. I look forward to sharing compelling stories and connecting with our viewers on issues that matter most to them,” McKee said. “It’s an honor to join the dedicated team at ABC15.”

Viewers can catch McKee on ABC15 at 3 p.m., 4 p.m., and 9 p.m. starting Monday, July 21.

