Time to rescan! NEXTGEN TV has arrived in Arizona

ABC15 Arizona has moved frequencies to upgrade its signal to NEXTGEN TV. If you use an antenna to watch TV for free, you must rescan your television to continue receiving this channel. Viewers with a NEXTGEN TV receiver will get an enhanced viewing experience. To learn more about the benefits of NEXTGEN TV, visit WatchNextGenTV.com. Cable and satellite viewers are not affected.

How to Rescan

If you rely on an antenna to watch free, over-the-air television, you must rescan your TV set to continue to receive ABC15 Arizona.

Rescanning is when your TV finds all of the available channels in your area. You do not need to purchase new equipment or services to rescan. If you are a cable or satellite subscriber, a rescan is not required.

How to Rescan Your Antenna TV

1. Select Scan or Autotune from your TV or converter box control menu to start the scanning process.

2. Your TV will do the rest. This process usually takes a few minutes to complete.

Once your rescan is complete you will still find ABC15 Arizona on the same channel number as before. If you have rescanning difficulties, you can usually find instructions by selecting the Set-Up or Menu button on your television or converter box remote control. You can also consult the TV or converter box owner's manual for detailed instructions on how to run a channel scan, or contact customer service for your TV or converter box manufacturer.

NEXTGEN TV FAQ:

WHAT IS NEXTGEN TV AND WHAT DO I NEED TO WATCH IT?

NEXTGEN TV is here and broadcast television will never be the same. With NEXTGEN TV, you can immerse yourself in stunning video with brilliant color, sharper images and deeper contrast that’ll make you feel like you’re really there. You can feel the power of movie theater-quality sound that lets you hear every voice clearly and offers consistent volume across channels. Over time, NEXTGEN TV will also be enhanced with internet content to get the most out of live sports, live news, live events and more, in real time. And with NEXTGEN TV, the TV you buy today is designed to be upgradable with the advancements of tomorrow. NEXTGEN TV (sometimes called ATSC 3.0) is the third generation of digital TV technology and a giant technological step forward for TV viewers. When combined with an internet connection, NEXTGEN TV can merge broadcast TV with content from broadband sources. Look for the NEXTGEN TV logo marketed with television sets made by LG Electronics, Samsung, and Sony for an amazing viewing and listening experience. More television models and TV manufacturers will be added to that list, too, in the future.

WHY IS IT LAUNCHING NOW, AND WHY DOES IT MATTER?

NEXTGEN TV is the biggest leap forward in TV in years and combines the benefits of broadcast with broadband TV viewing. Local broadcasters should be “on the air” with the new technology to reach most viewers in America by the end of 2021. This is a massive upgrade in television, providing a be^er audio and video experience for viewers and bringing broadcast TV into a new age. Viewers will get to enjoy outstanding picture clarity, Voice+ to enhance dialogue, and many more choices for channels to enjoy. Over time, enriched features will be added through internet-delivered content, which is a key advantage of NEXTGEN TV.

WHAT ARE THE BENEFITS OF NEXTGEN TV AND HOW DOES IT DIFFER FROM WHAT YOU SEE ON BROADCAST TV?

With NEXTGEN TV you can get up to stunning 4K Ultra HDTV video with High Dynamic Range, movie theater-quality sound, Voice+ clarity for dialogue enhancement, and enhanced internet content on demand. Over time, the NEXTGEN TV experience will keep getting better and better. As technology advances, so will NEXTGEN TV. By merging over-the-air antenna TV with the internet, local stations will be able to personalize their news, sports, live events and shows with interactive features that give viewers the content that’s most relevant to them. Of course, features available on NEXTGEN TV will vary by broadcaster and by television as commercial service becomes available in local markets.

HOW DOES NEXTGEN TV CHANGE YOUR VIEWING EXPERIENCE?

NEXTGEN TV will deliver stunning video with brilliant color, sharper images and deeper contrast that will make you feel like you’re really there. You’ll feel the power of movie theater-quality sound that lets you hear every voice clearly with Voice+ that offers consistent volume across channels. Over time, NEXTGEN TV will also be enhanced with internet content to get the most out of live sports, news, events and more in real time.

WHERE CAN I GET NEXTGEN TV?

We're keeping track of NEXTGEN TV location station deployments at www.watchnextgentv.com. With our national map, you can see where NEXTGEN TV signals are rolling out and what stations are already on the air. More cities and more broadcasts in the new format are being added each month.

WHAT DO I NEED TO WATCH NEXTGEN TV?

Look for brands with NEXTGEN TV built-in and get ready to be dazzled by the brilliant picture, like-you’re-there sound and enhanced content that will change the way you watch live sports, news, shows and more. Many new television sets from LG Electronics, Samsung, and Sony already come equipped with the electronics built-in to receive NEXTGEN TV. And more TV manufacturers are expected to offer this incredible new technology, soon. An antenna and internet connection will give you access to the full range of capabilities of the new system. NEXTGEN TV will get better and better, over time. NEXTGEN TV technology also improves reception, so that even an indoor receiving antenna will work fine for many viewers. Connect your NEXTGEN TV set to the internet to get the most out of the choices that NEXTGEN TV will bring into your living room.

HOW MUCH DOES IT COST TO WATCH NEXTGEN TV?

NEXTGEN TV will primarily be a free service for viewers, just like current TV broadcasts. In the future, there may be some exclusive programming that is accessible on a pay-perview basis. Be^er television will come built-into many new TV sets from LG Electronics, Samsung, and Sony that include NEXTGEN TV.

DO I NEED AN ANTENNA?

Yes, you’ll initially need a set-top or outdoor antenna to receive free, local channels that are broadcasting NEXTGEN TV. Standards are also being developed so that cable companies can also offer NEXTGEN TV services in the future.

DO I NEED INTERNET ACCESS?

While you can certainly receive NEXTGEN TV without being connected to the internet, most people who bring home a new “Smart TV” equipped with NEXTGEN TV will connect it to broadband internet so they can enjoy the rich assortment of shows that are streamed to viewers. If you’re connected to the internet, NEXTGEN TV will deliver an even better experience that will be enhanced over time.

Learn more at watchnextgentv.com.