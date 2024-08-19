Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center announces fourth annual YES Day Walk for Autism

TEMPE, AZ — Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center (SARRC) is excited to host its fourth annual YES Day Walk for Autism — a free community event scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 27 at Tempe Beach Park (80 W Rio Salado Pkwy, Tempe, AZ 85281).

The event, which runs from 9 a.m. – noon, is open to the community and will feature an autism resource fair, live entertainment and performances, games, a pumpkin patch, and a brand new 1-Mile Family Friendly-Walk.

ABC15's Nick Ciletti will MC the event.

People across Arizona who are driven by a desire to create more supportive, inclusive communities for individuals with autism are invited to attend. Before the October 27 event, attendees are encouraged to register and fundraise to help SARRC reach its $450,000 fundraising goal. YES Day Walk for Autism raises critical funds to support SARRC’s goal of providing support and access to services for families across Arizona.

Register for free at yesdayforautism.org.

Sunday, Oct. 27 Event Highlights

· 1-Mile Family-Friendly Walk: Participate in our first community one-mile walk event at your own pace. The Walk will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the main stage with the start line stationed under the Mill Ave Bridge. Walkers will stroll along the canal and loop back around the Finish Line which will lead them back to the park for the rest of the YES Day festivities.

· Resource Fair: Visit and chat with more than 50 autism providers located throughout the Valley.

· Live Entertainment & Special Performances: Join The Be Kind Crew, The Boot Scootin' Babes, and many more performers who look forward to providing fun and interactive entertainment from the main stage.

· Sprouts Pumpkin Patch: Choose a free pumpkin in the Sprouts Pumpkin Patch and head to our non-carve decorating stations.

· Carnival Zone: Enjoy an array of arts and crafts, face painting stations, carnival games and prizes, team relay races, and more.

· Eats & Treats: Explore local food trucks dishing up delicious eats from around the Valley

About SARRC:

Established in 1997, the Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center (SARRC) is an internationally recognized nonprofit that conducts innovative research, provides evidence-based practices, disseminates effective training, and builds inclusive communities for individuals with autism and their families. SARRC is dedicated to autism research, education, evidence-based treatment, and community outreach. Additionally, SARRC is one of the only autism organizations in the world that provides a lifetime of services for individuals and their families while also conducting cutting-edge research. Learn more at autismcenter.org.