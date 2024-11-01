NOVEMBER 23: Help Stuff the Sleigh for Operation Santa Claus!

ABC15, Sanderson Ford, Sanderson Lincoln, U-haul and Walmart invite you and your family to Stuff the Sleigh for Operation Santa Claus this holiday season!

Toys, clothing and non-perishable food items for Operation Santa Claus will be accepted at all Valley Walmart’s between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Nov. 23rd.

To see all of the participating Walmart locations, see the interactive map below.

Look for the Operation Santa Claus donation boxes and volunteers located at the front entrance of your Valley Walmart. Each store will have a fun festive atmosphere to get everyone in the holiday spirit.

Operation Santa Claus donations benefit five Valley Charities: St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance, Special Olympics Arizona, Southwest Autism Research and Resource Center (SARRC), Military Assistance Mission (MAM) and Chicanos Por La Causa (CPLC).

For more information on Operation Santa Claus, visit Give To The Claus.

The full list of Walmart locations can be seen below.

2020 N. 75th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ, 85035

13055 W. Rancho Sante Fe Blvd, Avondale, AZ, 85392

13770 W. Bell Road, Surprise, AZ, 85374

1060 S. Watson Road, Buckeye, AZ, 85326

21655 N. Lake Pleasant Pkwy, Peoria, AZ, 85382

12900 W. Thunderbird Road, El Mirage, AZ, 85335

7575 W Lower Buckeye Rd, Phoenix (Tolleson), AZ, 85043

1100 N. Estrella Pkwy, Goodyear, AZ, 85338

14111 N. Prasada Gateway Ave, Surprise, AZ, 85388

5845 W. Bell Road, Glendale, AZ, 85308

7975 W. Peoria Ave, Peoria, AZ, 85345

1825 W. Bell Road, Phoenix, AZ, 85023

18551 N. 83rd Avenue, Glendale, AZ, 85308

5010 N. 95th Avenue, Glendale, AZ, 85305

5250 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix (Maryvale), AZ, 85031

6145 N 35th Ave, Phoenix, AZ, 85017

9600 N. Metro Parkway W, Phoenix, AZ, 85051

4617 E. Bell Road, Phoenix, AZ, 85032

1607 W Bethany Home Rd, Phoenix, AZ, 85015

15355 N Northsight Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ, 85260

4747 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix (PV), AZ, 85032

5605 W Northern Ave, Glendale, AZ, 85301

2501 W. Happy Valley Rd. #34, Phoenix, AZ, 85085

4435 W. Anthem Way, Anthem, AZ, 85086

34399 N Cave creek Road, Cave creek, AZ, 85331

800 W Warner, Chandler, AZ, 85225

1380 W Elliott Rd, Tempe, AZ, 85284

857 N Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ, 85201

3721 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ, 85018

6150 South 35th Ave, Phoenix (Laveen), AZ, 85041

240 W Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ, 85210

800 E Southern Ave, Tempe, AZ, 85282

2555 W Apache Trail, Apache Junction, AZ, 85220

6131 E Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ, 85220

4915 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale, AZ, 85251

4505 E McKellips Rd, Mesa, AZ, 85215

1955 S Stapley Dr, Mesa, AZ, 85204

1606 S. Signal Butte Rd, Mesa, AZ, 85206

1710 S. Greenfield Rd., Mesa, AZ, 85206

1175 S Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ, 85286

2750 E Germann Rd, Chandler, AZ, 85286

1725 W Hunt HWY, Queen Creek, AZ, 85143

5290 S Power Rd, Gilbert, AZ, 85295

21055 E Rittenhouse Rd, Queen Creek, AZ, 85142

2501 S Market St, Gilbert, AZ, 85295

3460 W. Chandler Blvd, Chandler, AZ, 85226

41650 W Maricopa Casa Grande Hwy, Maricopa, AZ, 85138

100 South Ragus Rd, Claypool, AZ, 85532

1695 N Arizona Blvd, Coolidge, AZ, 85128

