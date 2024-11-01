NOVEMBER 23: Help Stuff the Sleigh for Operation Santa Claus!

ABC15, Sanderson Ford, Sanderson Lincoln, U-haul and Walmart invite you and your family to Stuff the Sleigh for Operation Santa Claus this holiday season!
Toys, clothing and non-perishable food items for Operation Santa Claus will be accepted at all Valley Walmart’s between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Nov. 23rd.
To see all of the participating Walmart locations, see the interactive map below.
Look for the Operation Santa Claus donation boxes and volunteers located at the front entrance of your Valley Walmart. Each store will have a fun festive atmosphere to get everyone in the holiday spirit.
Operation Santa Claus donations benefit five Valley Charities: St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance, Special Olympics Arizona, Southwest Autism Research and Resource Center (SARRC), Military Assistance Mission (MAM) and Chicanos Por La Causa (CPLC).
For more information on Operation Santa Claus, visit Give To The Claus.
The full list of Walmart locations can be seen below.
2020 N. 75th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ, 85035
13055 W. Rancho Sante Fe Blvd, Avondale, AZ, 85392
13770 W. Bell Road, Surprise, AZ, 85374
1060 S. Watson Road, Buckeye, AZ, 85326
21655 N. Lake Pleasant Pkwy, Peoria, AZ, 85382
12900 W. Thunderbird Road, El Mirage, AZ, 85335
7575 W Lower Buckeye Rd, Phoenix (Tolleson), AZ, 85043
1100 N. Estrella Pkwy, Goodyear, AZ, 85338
14111 N. Prasada Gateway Ave, Surprise, AZ, 85388
5845 W. Bell Road, Glendale, AZ, 85308
7975 W. Peoria Ave, Peoria, AZ, 85345
1825 W. Bell Road, Phoenix, AZ, 85023
18551 N. 83rd Avenue, Glendale, AZ, 85308
5010 N. 95th Avenue, Glendale, AZ, 85305
5250 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix (Maryvale), AZ, 85031
6145 N 35th Ave, Phoenix, AZ, 85017
9600 N. Metro Parkway W, Phoenix, AZ, 85051
4617 E. Bell Road, Phoenix, AZ, 85032
1607 W Bethany Home Rd, Phoenix, AZ, 85015
15355 N Northsight Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ, 85260
4747 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix (PV), AZ, 85032
5605 W Northern Ave, Glendale, AZ, 85301
2501 W. Happy Valley Rd. #34, Phoenix, AZ, 85085
4435 W. Anthem Way, Anthem, AZ, 85086
34399 N Cave creek Road, Cave creek, AZ, 85331
800 W Warner, Chandler, AZ, 85225
1380 W Elliott Rd, Tempe, AZ, 85284
857 N Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ, 85201
3721 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ, 85018
6150 South 35th Ave, Phoenix (Laveen), AZ, 85041
240 W Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ, 85210
800 E Southern Ave, Tempe, AZ, 85282
2555 W Apache Trail, Apache Junction, AZ, 85220
6131 E Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ, 85220
4915 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale, AZ, 85251
4505 E McKellips Rd, Mesa, AZ, 85215
1955 S Stapley Dr, Mesa, AZ, 85204
1606 S. Signal Butte Rd, Mesa, AZ, 85206
1710 S. Greenfield Rd., Mesa, AZ, 85206
1175 S Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ, 85286
2750 E Germann Rd, Chandler, AZ, 85286
1725 W Hunt HWY, Queen Creek, AZ, 85143
5290 S Power Rd, Gilbert, AZ, 85295
21055 E Rittenhouse Rd, Queen Creek, AZ, 85142
2501 S Market St, Gilbert, AZ, 85295
3460 W. Chandler Blvd, Chandler, AZ, 85226
41650 W Maricopa Casa Grande Hwy, Maricopa, AZ, 85138
100 South Ragus Rd, Claypool, AZ, 85532
1695 N Arizona Blvd, Coolidge, AZ, 85128