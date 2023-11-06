NOVEMBER 18: Help Stuff the Sleigh for Operation Santa Claus!

ABC15, Sanderson Ford, Sanderson Lincoln, U-haul and Walmart invite you and your family to Stuff the Sleigh for Operation Santa Claus this holiday season!

Toys, clothing, non-perishable food items, and monetary donations for Operation Santa Claus will be accepted at all Valley Walmart’s between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Nov. 18th.

To see all of the participating Walmart locations, see the interactive map below.

Look for the Operation Santa Claus donation boxes and volunteers located at the front entrance of your Valley Walmart. Each store will have a fun festive atmosphere to get everyone in the holiday spirit.

Operation Santa Claus donations benefit five Valley Charities: St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance, Special Olympics Arizona, Southwest Autism Research and Resource Center (SARRC), Military Assistance Mission (MAM) and Chicanos Por La Causa (CPLC).

For more information on Operation Santa Claus, visit Give To The Claus.

The full list of Walmart locations can be seen below.