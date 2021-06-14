Mitch Jacob named news director at ABC15

ABC15 Arizona announced Monday that it has named veteran news executive Mitch Jacob as the station’s news director, effective July 12.

Jacob comes to ABC15 from WSMV-TV in Nashville, Tennessee, where he served as news director. Prior to WSMV, Jacob was station manager and director of news at WJLA-TV in Washington D.C.

“Mitch is an experienced, strategic newsroom leader with a proven track record of improving the news product of every station he has led,” said Anita Helt, vice-president and general manager of ABC15 and CW61. “I am excited to have him join our team and help build on the commitment to excellence in journalism that is our foundation.”

The move marks a return to Phoenix for Jacob. He served as news director at KPHO-TV in the early 2000s. He has also led newsrooms at WSYX/WTTE-TV in Columbus, Ohio; WTOL-TV in Toledo, OH; KWCH-TV in Wichita, Kansas; and KGBT-TV in Harlingen, Texas.

"I am beyond excited to be part a company who values people, creativity, and serves the community with honest, fair and balanced journalism,” said Jacob.

Under Jacob’s leadership his news teams have won multiple awards including a 2016 RTNDA National Murrow for Breaking News; 2017 RTNDA Regional Murrow for Overall Excellence; and five Regional Emmys for Overall News Excellence in 2020, 2016, 2015, 2014, and 2012.

Jacob replaces news director Mark Casey who retired in April.

