Megan Thompson promoted to join ABC15 Mornings team on ABC15 and CW61

ABC15 Arizona and CW61 are excited to announce that Megan Thompson has been promoted to traffic anchor for ABC15 Mornings and lead reporter for the station’s “Operation Safe Roads” franchise.

Thompson’s mission is to help viewers get to work on time with the most accurate and up-to-date traffic information. She will also use her expertise on Valley roadways to bring back the station’s signature franchise, shining a light on problems facing drivers today. Thompson held that position prior to the start of the pandemic and before most in our community stopped driving for a year.

In addition to its storytelling focus, “Operation Safe Roads” hosts public events to help educate the local community, and does advocacy work – to change state laws and force changes that will hopefully save lives in Arizona. ABC15 led reporting on issues with distracted driving and continues to do so.

Thompson is an Arizona native. She graduated from Highland High School in Gilbert and is a proud Sun Devil from Arizona State University, where she received her bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Megan also holds a bachelor's degree in criminology and criminal justice.

“I’m so honored to be working in the community where I grew up and where my family still lives,” Thompson said, “ABC15’s commitment to community is inspiring and I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to give back and help make it a better place.”

“Megan is a creative storyteller,” said Stacey Roberts, interim news director at ABC15. “She weaves ABC15’s mission to help the community into every assignment she has been given. I’m glad she is part of our team.”

If there’s a story about our roads we should look into, reach out to the Operation Safe Roads team at:

Phone number: 1-833-AZROADS

Email: roads@abc15.com

For more information, go to abc15.com.

