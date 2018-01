If you have an old pair of eye glasses that you are no longer using, don't just let them sit there.

Join with ABC15 Arizona and "Frame It Forward!"

The four-week campaign, sponsored by Nationwide Vision, benefits the Lions Sight and Hearing Foundation of Arizona.

From now until February 15, you can help out by simply taking your old prescription glasses to any Nationwide Vision location in Arizona.

From there, your glasses, that would just be gathering dust on a shelf somewhere, will be given to the Lions. They will then make sure someone who needs glasses but cannot afford them gets them.