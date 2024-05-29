Donate to the ABC15 summer water drive to help Arizona families

PHOENIX – ABC15 Arizona and Arizona 61 are taking action to help the community during Arizona’s hot summer months. St. Vincent de Paul (SVdP) gives out more than 6,500 bottles of water a day to people in need - a total of about 45,500 bottles every week.

ABC15 Arizona and Arizona 61, in partnership with SVdP, Bashas’ and Food City, are hosting a summer water drive to help the less fortunate and encourage our community to donate.

Dates:

Friday, May 31 – Sunday, June 30

How to Donate:

· All Bashas’ and Food City locations throughout the state of Arizona will be accepting monetary donations at the register May 31 - June 30 and water donations on Wednesday, June 19, and Tuesday, June 25.

· All four Metro Phoenix St. Vincent de Paul thrift stores will be accepting water donations. Store hours and addresses are listed at abc15.com/water. · Give online at abc15.com/water.

ABC15 and Arizona 61 will host a phone bank on Wednesday, June 19, to give viewers an additional way to help our community. SVdP volunteers will be taking donations in local shows throughout the day and the message of need will be on all ABC15 platforms.

“As we enter the hot summer months, we reflect on the increased need, not only for water, but for dignified shelter and wraparound services to help people end their homelessness. We are also anticipating increased requests for homelessness prevention assistance for those who are housed, but one missed paycheck away from eviction,” said Shannon Clancy, SVdP’s Rob & Melani Walton Endowed CEO. “The ABC15 Water Drive is so much more than water. We are saving lives and connecting those in need to resources and support. Please consider supporting your neighbors through the ABC15 Water Drive, alongside Bashas’ and Food City. It officially kicks off our 100 Days of Summer campaign, calling on all Arizonans to do what they can to support one another. Every caring heart, every donation, each moment of compassion will count during this difficult summer season.”

“Arizona summer heat is here and staying hydrated is indispensable. St. Vincent de Paul is at the forefront of providing clean, and many times life-saving water to communities across Arizona,” said Steve Mayer, president of Bashas’ Family of Stores. “We are committed to supporting these water relief efforts by collecting monetary donations at our registers, 100% of which will go directly to aid St. Vincent de Paul and support individuals and families across our state.”

