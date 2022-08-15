Christine Stanwood promoted to weekend anchor

Multimedia journalist Christine Stanwood joins Zach Crenshaw on the ABC15 Arizona weekend anchor desk, effective immediately.

Stanwood joined ABC15 Arizona in December 2021 as a multimedia journalist. Since then, she has been on the front lines covering the Tunnel, Pipeline and Haywire wildfires in Flagstaff. She reported on the Cardinals playoff run from Los Angeles in 2022. Stanwood also brought us the ongoing recovery of Phoenix Police Officer Tyler Moldovan after being shot eight times. She worked to keep everyone updated with live, continuous coverage from the scene of the Tanger mall shooting.

In addition to daily general assignment reporting, Stanwood is the education reporter for ABC15 Arizona.

Stanwood’s reporting at ABC15 Arizona has led to action in our community. One Scottsdale woman and her mother were able to move into a home from a hotel after a viewer saw her report. Another Phoenix woman was able to purchase a standing frame to help with her muscular dystrophy after viewers saw her story.

Before reporting on wildfires and Arizona monsoons, Christine reported on natural disasters including tornadoes and flooding for KOCO-TV in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, where she was the lead reporter and fill-in anchor. She also covered Black Lives Matter rallies, the 2020 election, and the governor’s office.

Stanwood’s passion for journalism began at a young age. She had the opportunity to be the “Guest Weather Kid” on public access television. She reported and produced segments for her high school’s “435” magazine show.

Stanwood was born and raised in Overland Park, Kansas and is a proud graduate of The University of Kansas.

“I am so honored to have this opportunity,” said Stanwood. “I get to continue to be in the field telling your stories and report on breaking news as it's happening from the anchor desk on the weekends."

“ABC15 did a nationwide search to find the best anchor for our weekend team,” said Mitch Jacob, news director at ABC15. “Christine’s solid news sense and caring nature makes her a natural fit.”

When Stanwood isn’t working, she enjoys hiking with her fiancée and Australian shepherds, arranging flowers and finding the best tacos in the Valley.

