ABC15 Arizona has teamed up with the State Bar of Arizona to get you some free legal advice.

The latest "Let Joe Know, Ask a Lawyer" phone bank will be Wednesday, January 10, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

This time around, the focus is on issues surrounding family law. So, if you have a question about things like divorce, child support, and custody issues, you'll want to call in.

The phone bank is absolutely free to call. The lawyers were hand picked by the State Bar of Arizona.

The number to call is 1-855-522-1515. The number will only be active during the phone bank hours.