ABC15’s 2nd Chance Sports Gear Drive presented by Earnhardt Auto Centers and Arizona Sports 98.7FM

PHOENIX — ABC15 Arizona, Earnhardt Auto Centers, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley, and Arizona Sports 98.7FM kick off the 2nd Chance Sports Gear Drive campaign to help youth and teens in need of sports gear.

Donate at any time at abc15.com/gear.

For many families, purchasing basketball, baseball, or football gear can often be a challenge with the rising cost of sports equipment, putting participation out of reach for children. That’s why ABC15 Arizona, Earnhardt Auto Centers, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley, and Arizona Sports 98.7FM are teaming up to provide viewers with the opportunity to help out families in need by donating new or gently used sports gear that will be given to athletes of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley. The donated sports gear will support equity for all players by providing them with their own gear to use at home or after school at practice.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley are most in need of footballs and football helmets, soccer bags/balls, basketballs, baseball and softball bats/gloves/balls, volleyballs, and kickballs/dodgeballs.

The community is invited to drop off their new and gently used sports gear at all 17 Earnhardt Dealerships now through February 28. Donate at any time at abc15.com/gear.

Earnhardt Auto Centers Earnhardt locations

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley and its sports division, BGCAZ Athletics, is committed to making high-quality, professionally managed youth sports programs accessible and affordable for families. BGCAZ Athletics programs offer structured, safe, and positive opportunities for skill development, character-building and a lifelong appreciation for healthy living. BGCAZ Athletics offers basketball, flag football, soccer, and more for youth and teens aged 5-14.

Thousands of young athletes participate in these programs, and the demand continues to grow.

“This is a great opportunity to help our community and the thousands of kids that see the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley as their home-away-from-home. We’re very excited to team up, again, with ABC15 and the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley for the 2nd Chance Sports Gear Drive,” said Nature Earnhardt, Marketing Director at Earnhardt Auto Centers. “Helping kids in-need was always a charitable focus for my grandfather [Tex]. We really try hard to honor his legacy in helping create programs like this; to help these kids be able to play and participate in athletics activities that they might not otherwise be able to do. And we even extend the benefit to other charities that help kids… because we get all kinds of gear donated so whatever the [Boys & Girls] Club can’t use …things like hockey gear or golf clubs – we provide to amazing charities like ‘AZ Ice’ and ‘First Tee – Phoenix’!”

“Throughout Arizona, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley is where thousands of kids get their start in sports. Through our AZPlays philosophy, kids are encouraged to try different sports, stay active, and learn teamwork, leadership, and healthy habits,” said Sam Fowler, chief development officer for Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley. “When kids can take home a basketball or a baseball mitt and practice at home with friends or a parent, they are building skills and staying active. Viewers who donate gear at Earnhardt dealerships through the Second Chance Sports Gear Drive are removing barriers to play and giving kids the confidence and opportunity to step onto the court or field ready to belong.”

For more information, go to abc15.com/gear.

