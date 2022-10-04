ABC15 wins multiple 2022 Rocky Mountain Emmy Awards, including Overall Excellence

PHOENIX — ABC15 Arizona received top honors from the Rocky Mountain Southwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences for its journalistic excellence. The station was honored in all major categories handed out for local excellence in journalism, including Overall Excellence, News Excellence, Morning Newscast and Daytime/Evening Newscast, during the chapter’s annual award ceremony.

“Our team works countless hours to tell stories that make a difference in Arizona, and these awards are not only well-deserved, but also a testament to the passion of everyone at ABC15,” said Mitch Jacob, ABC15 Arizona news director.

“Our team is dedicated to taking action on behalf of all Arizonans,” said Anita Helt, vice president and general manager at ABC15 Arizona. “To be awarded for overall station excellence and news excellence is a great honor and speaks to our team’s commitment to give everyone a voice.”

ABC15 Arizona staffers received 18 nominations in a variety of news, investigative, reporting and marketing categories. Here is the full list of the honorees:

Overall Excellence

Anita Helt



News Excellence

Mitch Jacob



Morning Newscast

Killed by a Red Light Runner: Tragedy for Phoenix Police

Nick Ciletti, Brittany Barba, Destaney Sperry, Bonnie Harris, Kaley O’Kelley, Megan Thompson



Daytime/Evening Newscast

ABC15 News at 10pm

Coby Root, Fay Fredricks, Jordan Bontke, Windsor Smith, Venton Blandin, Jonathan Fuentes



Investigative Single Report

Adopted, Abused and Abandoned

Zach Crenshaw, Chad Lindstrom



Diversity/Equity/Inclusion News – No Production Time Limit

DCS Disparities

Zach Crenshaw



Weather News

In the Flood Zone

Nicole Grigg, Danny Bavaro

