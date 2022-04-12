ABC15 to Broadcast Annual Telethon to Benefit Phoenix Children’s Hospital

PHOENIX — ABC15 will host the ninth annual ABC15 Telethon benefiting Phoenix Children’s Hospital virtually on Wednesday, April 13 from 6 a.m. – 10:35 p.m. The popular event raised more than $769,000 for Phoenix Children’s patient families in 2019. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual telethon typically broadcasted April was cancelled in 2020.

Telethon includes a phone bank staffed by sponsors and community volunteers, and inspirational stories shared by the hospital’s superhero patients, physicians and staff. ABC15’s Sonoran Living hosted by Terri Ouellette and Susan Casper will devote their entire show to the Telethon in addition to a thirty-minute special in the afternoon. ABC15 News will cover the Telethon in every newscast and social media platforms throughout the day.

Donors will have the chance to become Heroes for Hope and save the day for Phoenix Children’s patients by giving a Superhero Sidekick to a child when they make a monthly pledge of $20 or a single gift of $240 or more. Donors can call into the phone bank at 602.933.4567 the day of the telethon or visit abc15.com/Telethon to make their gift.

Corporate sponsors will be providing matches throughout the day where a gift will go even further in supporting Phoenix Children’s:

• Desert Financial Credit Union 9:00 a.m. – Triple Match, where a $20 monthly pledge becomes a $60 monthly pledge

• Accident Law Group 6:00 p.m. – Double Match, where a $240 single gift becomes a $480 single gift

• Scripps Howard Foundation 10:00 p.m. – Double Match, where a $50 monthly pledge becomes a $100 monthly pledge

Every dollar raised during the ABC15 Telethon will have a direct impact on patient care and critical programs and services provided to patients and families.

“The support from our partners at ABC15 is crucial to helping our families and patients that need it most,” said Steve Schnall, senior vice president and chief development officer of Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation. “The generosity of the viewers at home tuning in to make their pledges amazes us every year at Phoenix Children’s.”

“Phoenix Children’s is a vital part of the community,” said Anita Helt, vice president, and general manager at ABC15. “The physicians and staff care for both the patient and family with dignity and respect. Miracles happen every day at PCH – it’s our honor to be a small part of their dedication.”

The ABC15 Telethon is made possible thanks to corporate sponsors and community partners, which include: Accident Law Group, Ace Hardware, Ageless Anatomy Med Spa, American Textile Recycling Services, Angry Crab Shack, Arcadia Pediatric Dental, Big O Tires, Clean Freak Car Wash, Desert Financial Credit Union, Discover, Dutch Bros Coffee, Earnhardt Auto Centers, Fry's Food Stores, IHOP, Ike's Love & Sandwiches, Jersey Mike's Subs, Lerner & Rowe Gives Back, Mountainside Fitness, NOVA Home Loans, Panda Express, Phoenix Dance Studio, Plexus Worldwide, Sagicor Life Insurance, Sam's Club, SBD Contracting Services, Scripps Howard Foundation, Shasta Pools & Spas, Southwest Gas, Swire Coca-Cola, V.I.P. Mortgage, Inc., Verco Decking, Inc., Walmart.

About Phoenix Children’s Hospital: Phoenix Children’s Hospital is Arizona’s only children’s hospital recognized by U.S. News & World Report’s Best Children’s Hospitals. Phoenix Children's provides world-class inpatient, outpatient, trauma, emergency and urgent care to children and families in Arizona and throughout the Southwest. As one of the largest children’s hospitals in the country, Phoenix Children’s provides care across more than 75 pediatric specialties. The Hospital is poised for continued growth in quality patient care, research and medical education. For more information about the hospital, visit phoenixchildrens.org.

About Scripps: The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As the nation’s fourth-largest local TV broadcaster, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of 61 stations in 41 markets. The Scripps Networks reach nearly every American through the national news outlets Court TV and Newsy and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Grit, Laff and Court TV Mystery. Scripps is the nation’s largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, “Give light and the people will find their own way.”