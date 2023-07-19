ABC15 teams with SARRC for the third annual YES Day for Autism

PHOENIX — ABC15 is teaming up with SARRC for the third annual YES Day for Autism happening in late October in Tempe!

See the full press release from SARRC below:

Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center (SARRC) is excited to host its third annual YES Day for Autism — a free community event scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 29 at Tempe Beach Park (80 W Rio Salado Pkwy, Tempe, AZ 85281).

The event is open to the community and will feature an autism resource fair, live entertainment and performances, games, a pumpkin patch and much more!

People across Arizona who are driven by a desire to create more supportive, inclusive communities for individuals with autism are invited to attend. YES Day for Autism raises critical funds which will support SARRC’s goal of being able to provide support and access to services for families across Arizona.

Ahead of the October event, attendees are encouraged to register and fundraise to help SARRC reach its $450,000 fundraising goal.

Register for free at yesdayforautism.org!

Sunday, Oct. 29 Event Highlights

· Resource Fair: Visit and chat with more than 50 autism providers located throughout the Valley.

· Live Entertainment & Special Performances: Join celebrity personal trainer Chris Powell on the main stage for a 9 a.m. morning stretch, followed by numerous performances!

· Sprouts Pumpkin Patch: Choose a free pumpkin in the Sprouts Pumpkin Patch and head to our non-carve decorating stations.

· Carnival Zone: Enjoy an array of arts and crafts, face painting stations, carnival games and prizes, team relay races, and more.

· Eats and Treats: Explore local food trucks dishing up delicious eats from around the Valley.

About SARRC:

Established in 1997, the Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center (SARRC) is an internationally recognized nonprofit that conducts innovative research, provides evidence-based practices, disseminates effective training, and builds inclusive communities for individuals with autism and their families. SARRC is dedicated to autism research, education, evidence-based treatment, and community outreach. Additionally, SARRC is one of the only autism organizations in the world that provides a lifetime of services for individuals and their families while also conducting cutting-edge research. Learn more at autismcenter.org