ABC15 promotes Courtland Jeffrey to digital director

ABC15 Arizona is excited to announce that Courtland Jeffrey has been promoted to digital director, effective immediately. The digital director is responsible for guiding the digital team on efforts for abc15.com, the mobile app, social media, and Over-The-Top video.

Jeffrey started his career at ABC15 as a data visualizer journalist in 2015, creating interactive and engaging content for all of the station’s platforms. He was promoted to senior real-time editor in 2020 where he helped grow and oversee the station’s digital footprint. Jeffrey has an established reputation of coming to the station at any time to help with a story and make the details shine.

Jeffrey grew up in the Valley. He is a proud graduate of Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication with a master’s degree in mass communication, specializing in new forms of storytelling. He has also served as an adjunct professor at ASU, where he designed the curriculum for multimedia journalism courses.

“I am humbled by this opportunity and the trust the station has in me to serve our community across Arizona,” Jeffrey said, “I’m looking forward to growing professionally at a station that prioritizes the community and making it a better place to live.”

“Courtland has been a strong innovator in the digital space since joining us seven years ago,” said Anita Helt, vice-president and general manager at ABC15. “He has been instrumental in building our leadership position and I have full confidence in his ability to move us forward as the digital landscape continues to evolve.”

When he is not working, Jeffrey enjoys taking his dog Fennec to try new eats and events across the Valley.