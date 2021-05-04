ABC15 named finalist for prestigious George Foster Peabody Award

ABC15’s in-depth investigative series, Full Disclosure, has been named as a finalist for a prestigious George Foster Peabody Award.

The Peabody Awards honor excellence in broadcast and digital storytelling. Each year, jurors select 60 total nominees from various categories, including entertainment, podcasts, documentaries, and news.

The 30 winners will be announced in June.

In Full Disclosure, ABC15 exposed widespread and systemic problems with Arizona’s so-called “Brady” lists, which are supposed to track police officers with documented histories of dishonesty, false arrests, crimes, and integrity concerns.

The station’s investigation — a series of two dozens of reports and a pair of documentary specials — proved state law enforcement agencies routinely failed to track problematic officers, disclose their misconduct, and hold them accountable.

For the first time anywhere, ABC15 also compiled and published a statewide database of “Brady” list officers.

Full Disclosure was also recently honored with an IRE Award, an annual contest by the Investigative Reporters and Editors organization to recognize the best investigative reporting across the country.

Watch part one of the investigative series in the player below.