ABC15 kicks off the 2nd Chance Sports Gear Drive presented by Earnhardt Auto Centers

ABC15 Arizona and Earnhardt Auto Centers kick off the 2nd Chance Sports Gear Drive campaign to help youth and teens in need of sports gear.

While it can seem like a simple purchase, for many families, buying a basketball, baseball or even a new football may be out of reach for parents working to make ends meet. That’s why ABC15 Arizona, Earnhardt Auto Centers, and Audacy Radio (BIG 94.5, KMLE 107.9, and LIVE 101.5) are teaming up to provide viewers the opportunity to help by donating new or gently used sports gear that will be given to athletes of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley. The donated sports gear will support equity for all players by providing them with their own gear to use at home or after school at practice.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley is most in need of footballs and football helmets, soccer bags/balls, basketballs, baseball and softball bats/gloves/balls, volleyballs, and kickballs/dodgeballs.

The community is invited to drop off their new and gently used sports gear at all 17 Earnhardt Dealerships now through February 29.



Earnhardt Buick GMC

6315 E Auto Park Drive Mesa 85206

7901 E Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd Scottsdale 85260

1450 S Gilbert Road Chandler 85286

2121 N Arizona Ave. Chandler 85225

1521 E Drivers Way Gilbert 85297

7300 W Orchid Lane Chandler 85226

3252 S. Auto Way Gilbert 85297

15345 N Scottsdale Rd Suite K-150 Scottsdale 85254

10151 W Papago Fwy Avondale 85323

10401 W Papago Fwy Avondale 85323

8445 E Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd Scottsdale 85260

800 E Camelback Road Phoenix 85014

6136 E Auto Loop Ave. Mesa 85206

17431 N 91st Ave Peoria 85382

35747 N Ellsworth Road Queen Creek 85144

13680 W Test Drive Goodyear 85338

3252 S Auto Way Gilbert 85297

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley and its new sports division, BGCAZ Athletics, is committed to making high quality, professionally managed recreational youth sports programs accessible and affordable for youth and teens. BGCAZ Athletics programs offer structured, safe, and positive opportunities for skill development, character-building and a lifelong appreciation for healthy living. BGCAZ’s 30+ Valley Clubs offer sports leagues for Club members ages 5-18. Thousands of youths participate in these programs and the demand continues to grow.

“This is a great opportunity to help our community and the thousands of kids that make their 2nd home the Boys & Girls Clubs. We’re very excited to team up with ABC15, BIG 94.5, KMLE 107.9, and LIVE 101.5 for the 2nd Chance Sports Gear Drive,” said Nature Earnhardt, Media & Promotions Director, Earnhardt Auto Centers. “My grandpa, Tex, always wanted to make sure we helped kids in need as best we could, and this drive will help kids in need play and participate in athletic activities.”

“All across the Valley, thousands of kids rely on Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for their early sports development,” said Sam Fowler, vice president of development, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley. “In our leagues, they learn the fundamentals of the game, and they learn the importance of sportsmanship and leadership. Donations to this drive will provide kids with the equipment they need on the field and help them build confidence that will last a lifetime.”

“Boys & Girls Clubs sports leagues offer thousands of kids the opportunity to learn the fundamentals of sports,” said Anita Helt, vice president and general manager at ABC15 Arizona. “This drive will ensure that more kids will get to play sports and be a part of a team. I am grateful to Earnhardt Auto Centers for their commitment to children in our community.”

For more information go to abc15.com/gear.

