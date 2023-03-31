ABC15 Arizona launches the “Steering Change” electric vehicles education campaign

ABC15 Arizona launched a new sponsorship campaign with the Transportation Electrification Activator aimed to educate Arizona residents on the benefits of what’s called “transportation electrification.”

The “Steering Change” campaign is an effort to raise awareness on the advantages of electric vehicles (EVs) and increasing regional infrastructure to support them. The campaign seeks to address Arizona residents on the realities of EV ownership and the efforts being made by local governments and utility companies to promote EV adoption in Arizona.

Viewers will learn about EV ownership through multiple platforms including Sonoran Living segments airing at 9 a.m. on ABC15 Arizona as well as 60-second Sonoran Living Spotlight vignettes airing on ABC15 Arizona and CW61 Arizona. The campaign will also include fun and informational “Steering Change” articles and educational quizzes on abc15.com.

The Transportation Electrification Activator includes members from the cities of Phoenix, Mesa, Tempe, and Salt River Project in partnership with Arizona Public Services with the commitment to promoting sustainability and improving quality of live for the benefit of the residents of Arizona.

To learn more on the advantages of EVs, visit abc15.com/steeringchange.

About Scripps:

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As one of the nation’s largest local TV broadcasters, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of 61 stations in 41 markets. The Scripps Networks reach nearly every American through the national news outlets Court TV and Newsy and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Grit, Laff, ION Mystery and Defy TV. Scripps is the nation’s largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, “Give light and the people will find their own way.”

About the Transportation Electrification Activator

The TE Activator is a coalition of regional stakeholders including cities, utility providers, corporations, NGOs and academia collaborating to advance transportation electrification in the region for the benefit of all Arizonans.