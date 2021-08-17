Free over-the-air channels from ABC15: How to watch ABC15, Antenna TV, LAFF and QVC

Whether you’re looking to watch live local news, the best entertainment shows in the business, your favorite throwback TV shows, or find the best deals on everything you want to buy, we’ve got you covered with all of our free over-the-air channels.

Check out more details below on where to find them and the shows you can catch.

15.1 ABC15 ARIZONA HD

ABC Network on channel 15.1 is the home of World News Tonight, plus all your favorite drama and entertainment shows like American Idol, The Bachelor, Grey’s Anatomy and Shark Tank.

15.2 ANTENNA TV

Kick back with the best throwback shows on TV like The Jeffersons, I Dream of Jeannie, Bewitched, Dennis the Menace, Three’s Company and more on channel 15.2.

15.3 LAFF

If you’re looking for some laughs, look no further… turn to channel 15.3 to watch How I Met Your Mother, That ‘70s Show, World's Funniest Videos and more comedies that will have you gasping for air.

15.4 QVC

Find the best deals and steals on everything you want to buy on channel 15.4 with Deals on the Daily, American West Jewelry, QVC Fashion Closet and more.

