About UsContests Actions Facebook Tweet Email Test your knowledge on EV's and you could win $100 Posted at 2:16 PM, Feb 27, 2023 and last updated 2023-02-27 16:22:41-05 Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Report a typo Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Headlines Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!