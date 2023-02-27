Watch Now
About UsContests

Actions

Test your knowledge on EV's and you could win $100

Posted at 2:16 PM, Feb 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-27 16:22:41-05

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!