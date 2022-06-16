RULES: Kids take the field with the Arizona Diamondbacks

ABC15 Kids Take the Field with the Arizona Diamondbacks Promotion

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

The ABC15 Kids Take the Field with the Arizona Diamondbacks (“Sweepstakes”) begins on June 15, 2022, at 12:01am Mountain Time (“MT”) and ends on September 26, 2022, at 5:00pm MT (“Promotion Period”). The Promotion Period will be divided into eight (8) periods (each, a “Nomination Period”). The first nomination Period will begin on June 15, 2022, at 12:01 a.m. and ends at 11:59 p.m. on June 21, 2022. The second Nomination Period will begin on June 22, 2022, at 12:01 a.m. and ends at 11:59 p.m. on July 5, 2022. The third Nomination Period begins on July 6, 2022, at 12:01 a.m. and ends at 11:59 p.m. on July 19, 2022. The fourth Nomination Period begins on July 20, 2022, at 12:01 a.m. and ends at 11:59 p.m. on August 2, 2022. The fifth Nomination Period begins on August 3, 2022, at 12:01 a.m. and ends at 11:59 p.m. on August 16, 2022. The sixth Nomination Period begins on August 17, 2022, at 12:01 a.m. and ends at 11:59 p.m. on August 30, 2022. The seventh Nomination Period begins on August 31, 2022, at 12:01 a.m. and ends at 11:59 p.m. on September 13, 2022. The eighth Nomination Period begins on September 14, 2022, at 12:01 a.m. and ends at 11:59 p.m. on September 20, 2022. The time will be determined by Sponsor’s timekeeping systems. Sponsor will have the sole discretion in determining the timeliness of any action or inaction related to this Sweepstakes. All times mentioned in these Official Rules are Mountain Time unless expressly noted otherwise.

ELIGIBILITY: To be eligible, the parent nominator (“Parent” or “Nominator”) must be a legal U.S. resident at least 18 years of age as of date of Nomination and reside in Arizona in the KNXV-TV viewing area (the “Promotion Area”). Parent nominators must be the parent or legal guardian of the nominated child (the “Child”). You may not nominate anyone who is not your child or legal ward, and the Child must be no younger than seven years old and no older than 15 years old and be a legal resident of the Promotion Area to be eligible. Void wherever prohibited by law and outside the Promotion Area. Employees of Scripps Media, Inc. d/b/a KNXV (“Sponsor”), AZPB Limited Partnership dba the Arizona Diamondbacks (“Prize Provider”) their respective parents, affiliates, and subsidiaries, and of all of the advertising agencies, promotion agencies, prize suppliers, and any other vendors providing services in connection with this Sweepstakes (collectively, the “Sponsor Affiliates”) and the immediate family members (spouse, mother, father, in-laws, grandmother, grandfather, brother, sister, children and grandchildren) and/or those living in the same household of any of the foregoing individuals are not eligible. By participating, Nominators agree to be bound by the Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor.

TO ENTER: To submit a nomination, go to www.abc15.com, click on the “Contest” tab, follow the instructions to complete your entry form, and click on the Enter/Submit button.

click on follow the on-screen instructions to complete the online Nomination form, including your contact information (but not contact information for the nominated Child). Limit one Nomination per Parent, although a Child may be nominated more than once if nominated by different Parents. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify at any time those Nominations that contain offensive or inappropriate material, that are deemed by the Sponsor to be unsuitable, or that Sponsor believes would subject it to a claim or litigation.

Incomplete Nominations will be disqualified. Illegible and incomplete Nominations are void. Limit one entry per person and per household address. Entries in excess of this limit will be disqualified if discovered by Sponsor. No mechanically reproduced entries of any kind permitted. Illegible and incomplete entries are void. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, late, or misdirected entries or entries not received for any reason. If there is a dispute over who submitted an entry, the entry will be deemed to have been submitted by the authorized account holder of the email account identified on the entry form. The authorized account holder of an email account is deemed to be the natural person who is assigned to an email address by an Internet access provider, service provider, or online organization responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted email address. Received entries (but not the Submissions) become the property of Sponsor and will not be returned. Sponsor will use the information you provide in accordance with its Privacy Policy.

WINNER SELECTION: After the close of each Nomination Period, Sponsor will randomly select eight winners from all eligible Nominations received as of the date of random drawing, subject to verification and compliance with the Official Rules. There are eight prizes per Nomination Period, for a total of sixty-four winners. Non-winning Nominations will carry over from one Nomination Period to the other for the remainder of the Promotion Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries. Decisions of Sponsor are final on all matters.

WINNER NOTIFICATION AND RELEASES: Shortly after the selection date, Sponsor will attempt to notify potential winning Parent who submitted the potential winning Nominator via telephone/email. If a Parent who nominated that potential winner: (a) does not respond within 24 hours of initial notification attempt, (b) is not in compliance with these Official Rules, (c) does not meet the eligibility requirements, (d) declines the prize, or (e) does not sign and return required documents or provide required identification by deadlines established by Sponsor, he or she will be disqualified, and an alternate winner will be selected by applying the criteria set forth above to remaining eligible, non-winning entries, time permitting. Each potential winner and winner’s Child may be required, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility & Liability/Publicity Release (TN residents need not sign Publicity Release) and a scan or photo of legal ID before claiming the prize. Any winner’s Child who will participate in the prize activities, if applicable, may be required to sign and return a Release before being allowed to participate in any prize activities. If any of the potential companion(s), if applicable, is under the age of majority in his or her state of residence, then the parent or legal guardian of the minor potential companion(s) must sign and return all required forms. All forms must be postmarked by the date set forth on notification materials if return is requested via mail, or forms must be completed before receipt of any prize if prizes are picked up in person.

PRIZES: Sixty Four First Prizes – each winner will receive four tickets for Winner and three (3) guests to attend a 2022 regular season Arizona Diamondbacks home game to be determined by Sponsor and Prize Provider at a time convenient for them (the “Game”); the opportunity for the Child to accompany an Arizona Diamondbacks player (“Player”) onto the field (with other Sweepstakes participants and individuals) before the Game; a parking pass for the Game; an autographed baseball from the Player; and a ABC15 Kids Take the Field with the Arizona Diamondbacks t-shirt. The Player in each Prize Package will be chosen at the sole discretion of the Arizona Diamondbacks. (Total Prize ARV: $290/winner)

The winning Parent and Child agree to be available at the Game, as selected by Sponsor. Child must be willing to appear at the Game, or winner will be disqualified. If winning Nominator and/or Child are unavailable on the designated date for the Game or are late for the Game, prize will be forfeited, and no alternate prize will be awarded. Sponsor reserves the right to reschedule the Game for any reason. Sponsor will attempt to notify winner in advance, but cancellations frequently happen without notice. If Sponsor cancels the Game, Sponsor will attempt to reschedule but cannot guarantee that there will be an open date on the calendar. There is no value to the Game, and no alternate prize will be awarded if the Game does not occur for any reason. The Child may also appear on the WXMI website. Winning Child agrees to comply with and conform to generally accepted broadcast standards with regard to conduct and language during Game, and such compliance will be determined by Sponsor’s staff in their sole discretion.

Prizes consist of only those items specifically listed as part of the prize. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute any prize with prize of equal or greater value in its sole discretion. No substitution or transfer/assignment of prize by winners permitted. Subject to all terms, conditions and restrictions on face of gift cards or imposed by issuer. All properly claimed prizes will be awarded provided a sufficient number of eligible Nominations are received, but under no circumstances will more than the advertised number of prizes be awarded. Prizes are awarded “AS IS.” Winner must pick up his or her prize at KNXV-TV, 515 North 44th St., Phoenix, AZ 85008 M-F between 9AM – 5PM before the date of the Game.

Winning Parent and Child assume all applicable tax liability for their prize. Federal, state, and local taxes on prizes, if any, and any other costs, fees and expenses not listed above as specifically included as part of the prize are the sole responsibility of winner. An IRS form 1099 and other tax-related forms and documents may be issued by Sponsor if required by law.

PUBLICITY AND MARKETING: Submission of an entry in the Sweepstakes constitutes permission to the Sponsor to use contestant’s name, likeness, photograph, voice, opinions, and/or hometown and state, and any portion thereof for purposes of advertising and trade, in any medium in connection with the Sweepstakes, without further notice, approval, or compensation, unless prohibited by law.

LIABILITY RELEASE & INDEMNIFICATION: By entering this Sweepstakes, Nominator agrees to release, discharge and hold harmless Sponsor, Sponsor Affiliates, Prize Provider, the other MLB Entities, AZPB REM Limited Partnership, AZPB FM Limited Partnership, Maricopa County Stadium District, and their respective parents, affiliates, and subsidiaries and all of their directors, officers, employees, agents and assigns (the “Released Parties”) from any claims, losses, and damages arising out of, or relating to, contestant’s participation in this Promotion (including, without limitation, any misrepresentation made by the Nominator in connection with the Sweepstakes; any non-compliance by the Nominator with these Official Rules; claims brought by persons or entities other than the parties to these Official Rules arising from or related to the Nominator’s involvement with the Sweepstakes; any malfunction, error or other problem arising in connection with the collection, processing, or retention of entry information; or any typographical or other error in the printing, offering or announcement of any prize or winner), or

any Sweepstakes-related activities (including, without limitation, any event attended as part of a prize), and the acceptance and use, misuse, or possession of any prize awarded hereunder.

OTHER TERMS: Released Parties are not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing, the offering, or the announcement of any prize or in the administration of the Sweepstakes, whether caused by computer, technical, or human error. Released Parties are not responsible for late, lost, damaged, incomplete, illegible, faulty, or incorrect transmissions, incorrect announcements of any kind, technical hardware or software failures of any kind, any damage to any person’s computer related to or resulting from participating in the online portion of the Sweepstakes, lost or unavailable network connections, or failed, incomplete, garbled, or delayed computer transmission that may limit a user’s ability to participate in the Sweepstakes whether caused by computer, technical, or human error. Sponsor reserves the right to terminate or modify the Sweepstakes or any portion of it for any reason, including but not limited to, if fraud, misconduct, or a technical failure destroys the integrity of the Sweepstakes; or if a computer virus, bug, wireless failure, or other technical problem corrupts the administration, security, or proper administration of the Sweepstakes as determined by Sponsor, in its sole discretion. If Sponsor terminates the Sweepstakes, Sponsor will determine the winner(s) by applying the criteria set forth above to all eligible, non-suspect entries received as of the termination date, or in such other manner as Sponsor, in its sole discretion, deems fair and appropriate under the circumstances, provided it is able to do so. Sponsor will post notice of its action on the Sweepstakes website. Sponsor also reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to modify these Official Rules for clarification purposes without materially affecting the terms and conditions of the Sweepstakes. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any individual from further participation in the Sweepstakes if Sponsor concludes, in its sole discretion, that such person: (a) has attempted to tamper with the entry process or other operation of the Sweepstakes; (b) has failed to comply with or has attempted to circumvent these Official Rules; (c) has committed fraud or attempted to undermine the legitimate operation of the Sweepstakes; or (d) has acted toward Sponsor, any Sponsor Affiliates, or any other contestant in an unfair, inequitable, annoying, threatening, disrupting, or harassing manner. If a dispute arises regarding compliance with these Official Rules, Sponsor may consider, in its sole discretion, data reasonably available to Sponsor through information technology systems in Sponsor’s control, but Sponsor will not be obligated to consider any data or other information collected from any other source. Any failure by Sponsor to enforce any of these Official Rules will not constitute a waiver of such Official Rules. If there is a conflict between any term of the Official Rules and any marketing or entry materials used in connection with the Sweepstakes, the terms of these Official Rules will govern.

GOVERNING LAW & JURISDICTION: EXCEPT WHERE PROHIBITED, NOMINATORS AGREE THAT ALL DISPUTES, CLAIMS AND CAUSES OF ACTION ARISING OUT OF OR CONNECTED WITH THIS SWEEPSTAKES, OR PRIZE AWARDED, WILL BE RESOLVED INDIVIDUALLY WITHOUT RESORT TO ANY FORM OF CLASS ACTION, AND ALL CLAIMS, JUDGMENTS AND AWARDS WILL BE LIMITED TO ACTUAL OUT-OF-POCKET COSTS INCURRED BY CONTESTANT WITH REGARD TO THIS SWEEPSTAKES, BUT IN NO EVENT ATTORNEYS’ FEES, PUNITIVE, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL OR OTHER DAMAGES. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of Nominator and Sponsor in connection with the Sweepstakes will be governed by

and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of Arizona, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions (whether of Arizona or any other jurisdiction) that would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than Arizona. The state and federal courts located in Maricopa County, Arizona will be the exclusive forum for any dispute relating to these Official Rules and/or this Sweepstakes. All participants and winner(s) agree, by their participation in the Sweepstakes, to submit to the personal jurisdiction of the state and federal courts in Maricopa County, Arizona and waive the right to contest jurisdiction.

SEVERABILITY: If any provision(s) of these Official Rules are held to be invalid or unenforceable, all remaining provisions hereof will remain in full force and effect.

WINNERS LIST: For the winners’ names, available after each Nomination Period, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: ABC15 Kids Take the Field with the AZ Diamondbacks Winner List, 515 North 44th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008. Requests must be received by 60 days after the close of the Promotion Period.

SPONSORS: Scripps Media, Inc. d/b/a KNXV-TV, 515 North 44th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008.

PRIZE PROVIDER: Arizona Diamondbacks, P.O. Box 2095, Phoenix, Arizona 85001.