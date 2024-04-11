RULES: ABC15 Arizona Salutes Arizona Veterans 2024

2024 ABC15 Salutes Arizona Veterans Contest

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

The ABC15 Salutes Arizona Veterans Contest (“Contest”) begins on April 15, 2024, at 12:01 AM Mountain Time (“MT”) and ends on April 29, 2024 at 11:59PM MT (“Promotion Period”). The time will be determined by Sponsor’s timekeeping systems. Sponsor will have the sole discretion in determining the timeliness of any action or inaction related to this Contest. All times mentioned in these Official Rules are Mountain Time unless expressly noted otherwise. To participate, a nominator (“Entrant”) will submit a nomination (“Nomination”) nominating a veteran (“Veteran”) in the Contest.

Open only to legal U.S. residents who are at least 18 years of age or the age of majority in their state of residence, whichever is older, as of date of entry and reside in Arizona in the KNXV-TV and KASW-TV viewing areas (“Viewing Areas”). The Veteran must be a military veteran, defined as a person who has served or is currently serving in the United States Armed Forces. Veterans who have been dishonorably discharged are not eligible. To be eligible, an Entrant must be a legal U.S. resident at least 18 years of age as of date of Nomination and reside in the Promotion Area. Void wherever prohibited by law and outside the listed Viewing Areas. Employees of Scripps Media, Inc. d/b/a KNXV-TV and KASW-TV, Don Sanderson Ford, Inc. d/b/a Sanderson Ford and Sanderson Lincoln (collectively, “Sponsor”), their respective parents, affiliates, and subsidiaries, and of all of the advertising agencies, promotion agencies, prize suppliers, and any other vendors providing services in connection with this Contest (collectively, the “Sponsor Affiliates”) and the immediate family members (spouse, mother, father, in-laws, grandmother, grandfather, brother, sister, children and grandchildren) and/or those living in the same household of any of the foregoing individuals are not eligible. By participating, Entrants agree to be bound by the Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor.

TO ENTER: During the Promotion Period, an Entrant can nominate a Veteran for the Contest by going to http://www.abc15.com/veteran and following the on-screen instructions to complete the online Nomination form (“Form”). Entrants will also be required to submit an essay describing how the Nominee has gone above and beyond the call of duty and why he or she deserves to be chosen to be the winner of the Contest (the “Essay”). The Form and the Essay are collectively referred to as the Submission (“Submission”). The Submission must be in English and no more than 750 words. All information provided must be truthful, accurate and complete.

Incomplete entries will be disqualified. Limit one Nomination per Nominator. Multiple entries from the same person will not be accepted. Entries in excess of this limit will be disqualified if discovered by Sponsor. No mechanically reproduced entries of any kind permitted. Illegible and incomplete entries are void. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, late, or misdirected entries or entries not received for any reason. If there is a dispute over who submitted an entry, the entry will be deemed to have been submitted by the authorized account holder of the email account identified on the entry form. The authorized account holder of an email account is deemed to be the natural person who is assigned to an email address by an Internet access provider, service provider, or online organization responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted email address. Received entries (but not the Submissions) become

the property of Sponsor and will not be returned. Sponsor will use the information you provide in accordance with its Privacy Policy.

Submitted Materials: Each Submission must satisfy all of the following submission requirements (the “Submission Requirements”):

· The Submission must be the original creation of Entrant;

· The Submission must not portray any recognizable individual, other than the Entrant and Veteran;

· Entrant must either own all rights to the Submission or otherwise have the right to submit the Submission in the Contest and to provide the rights to Sponsor as set forth herein;

· The Submission must not portray any dangerous activity;

· The Submission must not infringe any third party’s intellectual property right;

· The Submission must not contain illegal, indecent, obscene, pornographic, or sexually explicit content, or otherwise offensive material or inappropriate content such as aberrational behavior, graphic violence, drug abuse, or nudity;

· The Submission must not promote bigotry, racism, hatred, or harm against any group or individual or discrimination based on race, gender, religion, nationality, disability, sexual orientation, or age;

· The Submission must be non-defamatory and must not invade any third party’s right of privacy or publicity;

· The Submission must otherwise be appropriate for publication or broadcast or display on a general interest website; and

· The Submission must be in compliance with the Terms of Use on Sponsor’s website.

By submitting a Submission, each Entrant represents and warrants that the Submission meets all of the Submission Requirements and that the distribution, reproduction, display and any other uses of any part of the Submission by Sponsor as permitted herein will not infringe any third-party rights. Each Entrant further agrees to indemnify and hold Released Parties (defined below) harmless from and against all claims, demands, damages, costs, liabilities and causes of action of whatsoever nature that are based upon or arise out of any breach by such Entrant of such warranties or representations made by Entrant or of these Official Rules.

By submitting a Submission, Entrant grants to Sponsor and its licensees a worldwide, royalty-free, perpetual, irrevocable, non-exclusive, fully sublicensable, and transferable right and license to use, reproduce, distribute, create derivative works based upon (including, without limitation, translations), publicly display, publicly perform, transmit, and publish the Submission (in whole or in part) as Sponsor, in its sole discretion, deems appropriate including, without limitation, (a) in connection with Sponsor’s business; and (b) in connection with the businesses of Sponsor’s successors, parents, subsidiaries, and their related companies, without prior notice, approval, or compensation. Sponsor may exercise this grant in any format, media or technology now known or later developed for the full term of any copyright that may exist in such Submission. Furthermore, Entrant also grants other users permission to access Entrant’s Submission and to use, reproduce, distribute, create derivative works based upon, publicly display, publicly perform, transmit, and publish Entrant’s Submission for personal, non-commercial use as permitted by the Terms of Use on Sponsor’s website. Entrant otherwise will retain all rights in the Submission.

If Sponsor determines, in its sole discretion and at any time during the Contest, that any Submission violates the Submission Requirements, is otherwise unsuitable, offensive, or in poor taste, or violates these Official Rules, Sponsor reserves the right to remove and disqualify the Submission. Sponsor retains sole discretion as to whether any Submission satisfies the Submission Requirements and the Official Rules.

WINNER SELECTION: After the close of the Promotion Period, a panel of judges will select five (5) potential winners based on the compelling nature of the Essay. Judges will judge the Essays as follows: Clarity of Explanation as to why the Veteran deserves to win, 50%; quality and substance of the writing, 25%; and clarity of the content, 25%. If there is a tie for the 5th winner, the tiebreaker will be determined by judges in their sole discretion by re-judging the tied Nominations based on the above criteria. Decisions of Sponsor are final on all matters. Limit one prize per person/household address.

WINNER NOTIFICATION AND RELEASES: Shortly after the selection date, Sponsor will attempt to notify potential winner(s) via telephone/email. If a potential winner: (a) does not respond within 48 hours of initial notification attempt, (b) is not in compliance with these Official Rules, (c) does not meet the eligibility requirements, (d) declines the prize, or (e) does not sign and return required documents or provide required identification by deadlines established by Sponsor, he or she will be disqualified, and an alternate winner will be selected by applying the criteria set forth above to remaining eligible, non-winning entries, time permitting. Each potential winner may be required, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility & Liability/Publicity Release (TN residents need not sign Publicity Release) and a scan or photo of legal ID. before claiming the prize. Any companion(s) who will participate in the prize activities, if applicable, may be required to sign and return a Travel Companion Release before being allowed to participate in any prize activities. If any of the potential companion(s), if applicable, is under the age of majority in his or her state of residence, then the parent or legal guardian of the minor potential companion(s) must sign and return all required forms. All forms must be postmarked by the date set forth on notification materials if return is requested via mail, or forms must be completed before receipt of any prize if prizes are picked up in person.

PRIZE(S): Five First Prizes – each winning Veteran will receive one (1) $1,000 Visa® gift card (ARV: $1,000/winner).

Winning Veterans will also receive an opportunity to be featured in a KNXV-TV news segment (the “Appearance”) on a date to be determined at the sole discretion of Sponsor and at the time most convenient for the Sponsor. Winner must comply with generally accepted broadcast standards with regard to dress, conduct, and language during the Appearance, and such compliance will be determined by Sponsor’s staff in their sole discretion. If the Appearance does not occur for any reason, no alternate prize will be awarded. Sponsor will attempt to give Winner advance notice of the Appearance date. If Winner is unavailable on the designated date or is late for the Appearance, that portion of prize will be forfeited, and no alternate prize will be awarded. Please note that if there is severe weather or breaking news, the Appearance may be cancelled. Sponsor will attempt to notify winner in advance, but cancellations frequently happen without notice. If Sponsor cancels the Appearance, Sponsor will attempt to reschedule but cannot guarantee that there will be an open date on the calendar. If the winning Entrant does not have a

chance to do the Appearance because of scheduling or other difficulties, no alternate prize will be awarded. There is no ARV associated with the Appearance portion of the prize.

Prize consists of only those items specifically listed as part of the prize. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute any prize with prize of equal or greater value in its sole discretion. No substitution or transfer/assignment of prize by winner is permitted. Prize subject to all terms, conditions and restrictions on face of gift cards or imposed by issuer. Properly claimed prize(s) will be awarded provided a sufficient number of eligible entries are received, but under no circumstances will more than the advertised number of prizes be awarded. Prize(s) are awarded “AS IS.” Winner must pick up his or her prize at KNXV, 515 North 44th St., Phoenix, AZ 85008, M-F between 9AM – 5PM.

Federal, state, and local taxes on prize, if any, and any other costs, fees and expenses not listed above as specifically included as part of the prize are the sole responsibility of winner. An IRS form 1099 and other tax-related forms and documents may be issued by Sponsor if required by law.

PUBLICITY AND MARKETING: Submission of an entry in the Contest constitutes permission to the Sponsor to use Entrant’s name, likeness, photograph, voice, opinions, and/or hometown and state, and any portion thereof for purposes of advertising and trade, in any medium in connection with the Contest, without further notice, approval, or compensation, unless prohibited by law.

LIABILITY RELEASE & INDEMNIFICATION: By entering this Contest, Entrants agree to release, discharge and hold harmless Sponsor, Sponsor Affiliates and their respective parents, affiliates, and subsidiaries and all of their directors, officers, employees, agents and assigns (the “Released Parties”) from any claims, losses, and damages arising out of, or relating to, Entrant’s participation in this Contest (including, without limitation, any misrepresentation made by the Entrant in connection with the Contest; any non-compliance by the Entrant with these Official Rules; claims brought by persons or entities other than the parties to these Official Rules arising from or related to the Entrant’s involvement with the Contest; any malfunction, error or other problem arising in connection with the collection, processing, or retention of entry information; or any typographical or other error in the printing, offering or announcement of any prize or winner), or any Contest-related activities (including, without limitation, any event attended as part of a prize), and the acceptance and use, misuse, or possession of any prize awarded hereunder.

OTHER TERMS: Released Parties are not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing, the offering, or the announcement of any prize or in the administration of the Contest, whether caused by computer, technical, or human error. Released Parties are not responsible for late, lost, damaged, incomplete, illegible, faulty, or incorrect transmissions, incorrect announcements of any kind, technical hardware or software failures of any kind, any damage to any person’s computer related to or resulting from participating in the online portion of the Contest, lost or unavailable network connections, or failed, incomplete, garbled, or delayed computer transmission that may limit a user’s ability to participate in the Contest whether caused by computer, technical, or human error. Sponsor reserves the right to terminate or modify the Contest or any portion of it for any reason, including but not limited to, if fraud, misconduct, or a technical failure destroys the integrity of the Contest; or if a computer virus, bug, wireless failure, or other technical problem corrupts the administration, security, or proper

administration of the Contest as determined by Sponsor, in its sole discretion. If Sponsor terminates the Contest, Sponsor will determine the winner(s) by applying the criteria set forth above to all eligible, non-suspect entries received as of the termination date, or in such other manner as Sponsor, in its sole discretion, deems fair and appropriate under the circumstances, provided it is able to do so. Sponsor will post notice of its action on the Contest website. Sponsor also reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to modify these Official Rules for clarification purposes without materially affecting the terms and conditions of the Sweepstakes. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any individual from further participation in the Contest if Sponsor concludes, in its sole discretion, that such person: (a) has attempted to tamper with the entry process or other operation of the Contest; (b) has failed to comply with or has attempted to circumvent these Official Rules; (c) has committed fraud or attempted to undermine the legitimate operation of the Contest; or (d) has acted toward Sponsor, any Sponsor Affiliates, or any other Entrant in an unfair, inequitable, annoying, threatening, disrupting, or harassing manner. If a dispute arises regarding compliance with these Official Rules, Sponsor may consider, in its sole discretion, data reasonably available to Sponsor through information technology systems in Sponsor’s control, but Sponsor will not be obligated to consider any data or other information collected from any other source. Any failure by Sponsor to enforce any of these Official Rules will not constitute a waiver of such Official Rules. If there is a conflict between any term of the Official Rules and any marketing or entry materials used in connection with the Contest, the terms of these Official Rules will govern.

GOVERNING LAW & JURISDICTION: EXCEPT WHERE PROHIBITED, ENTRANTS AGREE THAT ALL DISPUTES, CLAIMS AND CAUSES OF ACTION ARISING OUT OF OR CONNECTED WITH THIS CONTEST, OR PRIZE AWARDED, WILL BE RESOLVED INDIVIDUALLY WITHOUT RESORT TO ANY FORM OF CLASS ACTION, AND ALL CLAIMS, JUDGMENTS AND AWARDS WILL BE LIMITED TO ACTUAL OUT-OF-POCKET COSTS INCURRED BY ENTRANT WITH REGARD TO THIS CONTEST, BUT IN NO EVENT ATTORNEYS’ FEES, PUNITIVE, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL OR OTHER DAMAGES. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of Entrants and Sponsor in connection with the Contest will be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of Ohio, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions (whether of Ohio or any other jurisdiction) that would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than Ohio. The state and federal courts located in Hamilton County, Ohio will be the exclusive forum for any dispute relating to these Official Rules and/or this Contest. All participants and winner(s) agree, by their participation in the Contest, to submit to the personal jurisdiction of the state and federal courts in Hamilton County, Ohio and waive the right to contest jurisdiction.

SEVERABILITY: If any provision(s) of these Official Rules are held to be invalid or unenforceable, all remaining provisions hereof will remain in full force and effect.

WINNER LIST: For the winner name(s), available after the close of the Promotion Period, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: 2024 ABC15 Salutes Arizona Veterans Contest Winner List, 515 North 44th St., Phoenix, AZ 85008 to be received by 60 days after the close of the Promotion Period.

SPONSORS: Scripps Media, Inc., 515 North 44th St., Phoenix, AZ 85008; Don Sanderson Ford, Inc. d/b/a Sanderson Ford and Sanderson Lincoln, 6400 N. 51st Ave., Glendale, AZ 85301.

VISA® is a registered trademark of Visa, Inc. Visa, Inc. is not a sponsor of or affiliated with this promotion.