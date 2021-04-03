Watch
Your Valley Toyota Dealers are Helping Kids Go Places: Mulligan's Manor

Mulligan's Manor provides a safe place for LGBTQ children that have dealt with trauma.
Posted at 7:51 PM, Apr 02, 2021
ABC15 has teamed up with the Valley Toyota Dealers to help organizations around the Valley who are Helping Kids Go Places.

For their efforts to Help Kids Go Places, Mulligan's Manor has received a $500 VISA gift card courtesy of The Valley Toyota Dealers to help further their efforts in our community.

Mulligan’s Manor is a group home dedicated to at-risk gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning, and heterosexual adolescents ranging from 12 to 17 years old. They are a family-oriented, LGBTQA (Lesbian, Gay, Bi-Sexual, Transgender, Questioning, and Ally) community that nurtures and empowers our youth to reach their full potential, as well as provide tools for a safe and healthy life.

To learn more go to: https://www.mulligansmanor.com/

