Come wash your sleigh at Cobblestone for Operation Santa Claus!

It’s Wash Your Sleigh Days at Cobblestone Auto Spa! Donate to ABC15’s Operation Santa Claus at participating locations and get a FREE Express Car Wash. You’ll be entered to win a Ford Truck or Lincoln Corsair courtesy of Sanderson Ford. Help make a difference this holiday season!

ABC15’s Operation Santa Claus is an Arizona tradition. The annual partnership between ABC15 Arizona and Sanderson Ford helps collect packaged food, unwrapped toys, children’s clothes, and monetary donations for Arizona charities.

Cobblestone Auto Spa has 16 Valley wide full-service locations. For more event details visit cobblestone.com or givetotheclaus.com.

SCOTTSDALE – HAYDEN & FRANK LLOYD WRIGHT

Cobblestone Auto Spa #1

15816 North Pima Road

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

(480) 596-1200

PHOENIX – BELL & 51 FREEWAY

Cobblestone Auto Spa #2

3739 East Bell Road

Phoenix, AZ 85032

(602) 787-0469

CHANDLER – ALMA SCHOOL & GERMANN

Cobblestone Auto Spa #3

2021 South Alma School Road

Chandler, AZ 85286

(480) 222-0963

SURPRISE – BELL & LITCHFIELD

Cobblestone Auto Spa #4

13811 West Bell Road

Surprise, AZ 85374

(623) 209-0055

MESA - SIGNAL BUTTE & BASELINE

Cobblestone Auto Spa #5

1855 South Signal Butte Road

Mesa, AZ 85209

(480) 626-6000

TEMPE AUTOPLEX – ELLIOT & I-10

Cobblestone Auto Spa #10

7700 South Autoplex Loop

Tempe, AZ 85284

(480) 366-4144

TEMPE - BASELINE & KYRENE

Cobblestone Auto Spa #11

616 West Baseline Road

Tempe, AZ 85283

(480) 656-9909

GILBERT - VAL VISTA & BASELINE

Cobblestone Auto Spa #12

1536 North Val Vista Drive

Gilbert, AZ 85234

(480) 361-1444

CAVE CREEK - CAVE CREEK & TATUM

Cobblestone Auto Spa #14

29650 North Tatum Boulevard

Cave Creek, AZ 85331

(480) 513-7200

GLENDALE – BELL & 51ST AVENUE

Cobblestone Auto Spa #15

5050 West Bell Road

Glendale, AZ 85308

(602) 314-6299

GILBERT – HIGLEY & QUEEN CREEK

Cobblestone Auto Spa #16

3235 East Queen Creek Road

Gilbert, AZ 85297

(480) 471-8512

SCOTTSDALE - SCOTTSDALE & DEER VALLEY

Cobblestone Auto Spa #30

22111 North Scottsdale Road

Scottsdale, AZ 85255

(480) 502-9501

TEMPE – RAY & PRIEST

Cobblestone Auto Spa #31

9969 South Priest Drive

Tempe, AZ 85284

(480) 292-8533

GOODYEAR - LITCHFIELD & INDIAN SCHOOL

Cobblestone Auto Spa # 33

14031 West Indian School Road

Goodyear, AZ 85340

(623) 398-6038

GILBERT - VAL VISTA & WILLIAMS FIELD

Cobblestone Auto Spa # 34

2297 South Val Vista Drive

Gilbert, AZ 85296

(480) 857-1599

MESA - SOUTHERN & HIGLEY

Cobblestone Auto Spa # 35

5245 East Southern Avenue

Mesa, AZ 85206

(480) 550-6528