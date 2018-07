Information from the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross of Northern Arizona Chapter has opened a shelter to support those affected by a localized flooding North of Flagstaff. This afternoon heavy rains caused flooding North of Flagstaff along the Highway 89 corridor. Red Cross volunteers will staff the shelter as long as there is a need in the community.

The Red Cross Shelter is located at:

Sturgeon Cromer Elementary School

7150 Silver Saddle Rd,

Flagstaff, AZ 86004