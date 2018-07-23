'Neighbors' art installation in Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ - A temporary art installation will be coming to Surprise as WHAM Art Association will be commissioning photographer John Mireles to come to the area to complete his documentary about, "being Neighbors in our diversified great country."

WHAM Art Association released the following statement in part on the art installation:

"John Mireles has been working on the exhibit, titled "Neighbors", over the past several years, traveling to heritage areas in every state to photograph the people who live there. He is working to create an inclusive, expansive visual document of America through its people --- one that captures a diverse range of individuals. The artist's hope is that the exhibit will encourage viewers to relate to and empathize with their fellow 'neighbors' across the country - helping each other feel welcome, safe and recognized.

With the support of WHAM Art Association and the City of Surprise Arts Commission, the artist will place approximately 100 pieces 5 ft x 4 ft images on vinyl and attach them to chain link fencing on West Rimrock Street and North Hollyhock Street in the Orginal Town Site of Surprise. The temporary art project will hang outside from August 1st through October 31st, 2018. An indoors art exhibit will be displayed at WHAM West Gallery inside WHAM Art Center from August 1st, Reception on August 3rd 5 to 7 pm, and taken down on August 31st. The address is 16560 N. Dysart Rd., Surprise, AZ. This inside installation will then travel to Peoria and be placed at Huntington University, for September and October.

This project is so timely as our nation is so polarized with all the anger and politics of hate. Our city of Surprise is honored to be a part of a nationwide art installation."