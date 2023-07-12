You can get this top-rated 8-piece knife set for just $13.99 today

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

We may be in the final stretch of Amazon Prime Day, but the deals keep coming. If you’ve been looking for an affordable option to replace your kitchen knives, check out this Home Hero Kitchen Knife Set marked down 30% for today only.

This eight-piece steak knife set makes slicing any cut of meat smooth and easy. And with this limited-time markdown, it is a perfect product to pick up for your home or gift (or both).

Each knife is made with rust-resistant stainless steel and is serrated for ideal cutting and slicing. The blades also have a non-stick coating to prevent the knife from catching on meat while cutting.

The black handle has an ergonomic design that fits comfortably in the hand and stands up to regular washing and handling.

In addition to the 30% Amazon Prime Day savings, you can get an additional $2 off when you check the “apply coupon” box under the sale price before you put the knife set in your cart.

Get the Home Hero Kitchen Knife Set, 8 pieces, at Amazon for $13.99 (was $19.99).

Looking for a larger, more upscale set? This 18-piece kitchen knife block set from Chicago Cutlery — which comes with a wooden block and built-in sharpener — is also on sale for Amazon Prime Day. Get it for $79 or 54% off the regular price $169.99.

If you want more savings, check out all the kitchen deals available during Amazon Prime Day. Here are a few more we spotted this afternoon.

Cook your meat to the perfect temperature for everyone attending your next barbecue with this instant-read thermometer.

The easy-to-read temperature display turns on when you open the probe. There is also a handy meat temperature chart printed on the device so you know precisely when to take the food off the grill or stovetop.

Thanks to Amazon Prime Day discounts, you can save 20% on this thermometer today.

Get the Alpha Grillers Instant-Read Meat Thermometer at Amazon for $12.79 (was $15.99).

We often don’t think about the pressure we put on our bodies when spending a lot of time in the kitchen. That’s why having a mat like this can make your food prep experience more enjoyable.

The black, nearly 0.5-inch thick cushioned mat measures 17.3 by 28 inches and is waterproof. This prevents any spills from damaging both the mat and the floor.

Save 56% off the regular retail price of $35.99 on Amazon today only.

Get the KitchenClouds Cushioned Kitchen Mat at Amazon for $15.99 (was $35.99).

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.