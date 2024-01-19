The 12 best vacuum deals from Amazon’s Winter Sale

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

You need a high-quality vacuum to make cleaning your home easier and to get the job done right the first time. This month, you can find big savings during Amazon’s Winter Sale, which has discounts on almost anything you may need. From Fitbits to items for your home, As part of the event, Amazon has slashed prices by up to 70% on popular items.

If you’re looking for a classic upright model or the latest robot vacuum, take advantage of these low prices from now through Jan. 31, or until supplies run out.

$249 (was $450) at Amazon

The iRobot Braava Jet M6 Ultimate Robot Mop works on your home’s Wi-Fi and can connect with Amazon’s Alexa to follow voice commands.

This robot floor cleaner tackles vacuuming and mopping in one convenient device. Whether you want the whole house cleaned or wish to target a single area, the iRobot Braava Jet M6 uses its smart mapping technology to smoothly navigate the rooms of your home and clean messes up quickly.

$299 (was $600) at Amazon

The Roomba is the best-known brand of robot vacuums and this one is built to tackle big messes like pet hair with ease. The Roomba Combo j5 also has a built-in mop feature to get rid of those muddy paw prints.

Afraid your Roomba may run into some other unfortunate pet “presents?” The robot’s avoidance technology is guaranteed to steer clear not only of furniture, cords and other obstacles, but any pet waste accidents it may encounter.

$695 (was $950) at Amazon

The Dyson Gen5detect’s powerful, rechargeable battery provides up to 70 minutes of run time on a single charge, allowing you to do a thorough cleaning of your house.

A powerful HEPA filter traps dust and other particles, leaving both your floors and the air clean. And a built-in LCD screen shows how much dust the vacuum has collected while letting you monitor how much run time you have left.

$200 (was $280) at Amazon

The upright vacuum cleaner’s “FurGuard” brush roll is specially designed to suck up pet hair while simultaneously breaking it up on the roller to prevent tangles.

Attachment tools include the TurboBrush Pivot tool, an LED two-in-one dusting brush and a crevice tool to easily access hard-to-reach places.

$180 (was $730) at Amazon

This robot cleaner will vacuum, mop and sweep, all at your command. A two-speed water outlet mode ensures the XIEBro Robot cleaner can handle tough spots on your hard floor. And three levels of suction power can tackle messes on any surface.

$497 (was $600) at Amazon

This Dyson cordless vacuum has a specially designed Motorbar cleaning head that works on carpets and hard floors to pick up long pet hair efficiently and with minimal tangling.

The vacuum’s washable filter never needs to be replaced and it comes with nine accessories, including a tool to help clean your mattress, dusting brush, extension hose, crevice tool and more.

$100 at Amazon (was $125)

If you love upright vacuums but hate changing bags, then check out the Dirt Devil Multi-Service Total Pet+ Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner.

In addition to getting a powerful Dirt Devil vacuum for your floors, you’ll also receive a Pet Tool kit that includes a special head to get rid of pet hair on floors and furniture. Just put on the head attachment and clean out those pet beds, your sofas and much more with the extendable side hose.

$125 at Amazon (was $210)

The new and improved MaxLife system is designed to run longer at maximum suction with a minimum amount of filter maintenance. The three-tool accessory set comes with a dusting brush, crevice tool and a special pet upholstery tool.

$480 at Amazon (was $700)

Get hands-free cleaning of your home’s floors for up to seven weeks (between dust bag changes) with this robot vacuum and mop. Two tanks — one for dust collection and one for water storage — ensure your vacuum is ready to go whenever you need it.

Its 3D-mapping capability is a plus — the robotrock Q5 Pro+’s advanced navigation skills help keep it moving around your home effortlessly and efficiently.

$118 at Amazon (was $150)

Looking for a dependable and effective vacuum without a lot of tech bells and whistles? Get the Sanitaire Professional Bagged Upright Vacuum.

Users can adjust this vacuum to five heights to accommodate different types of flooring, from deep plush carpets to hardwood. It also comes with onboard tools, including a combination dusting brush/upholstery tool, extension wand and crevice tool.

$150 at Amazon (was $180)

Why heft around a heavy vacuum cleaner when you can lighten your load with the Kenmore Featherlite Lift-Up Bagless Upright Vacuum? It’s fully powered, but only weights about about 12 pounds.

Save $30 on this affordable upright vacuum, which is equipped with a HEPA filter, a brush roll designed to eliminate hair, and the ability to detach the pod from the 6-foot hose so you can easily clean high areas. Say goodbye to those dust bunnies in ceiling corners!

$180 at Amazon (was $300)

This convertible vacuum goes from a lightweight stick vacuum to a completely portable model in just seconds. Shark’s exclusive PowerFins design helps self-clean the brush roll while still providing plenty of power to dig deep into carpets or glide over hard surfaces.

Find something you like at a price that works for you? These deals only last through the end of January, and some may end early because supplies run out. Also, prices may vary throughout the promotion. If you’ve found your perfect cleaning tool, get it in your cart and order it before it disappears!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.