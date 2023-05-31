11-year-old Gilbert boy raises money to replace stolen bike

PHOENIX — A Valley child's stolen bike led to a chain of events full of generosity, ABC15 highlighted Hector Montoya's lemonade stand last week in Gilbert to help raise money for a new bike.

But the acts of kindness did not stop there.

"We've got a bunch of mountain bikes here. We've got a bunch of cruisers,” said a Grey Matter Family Bicycle Shop employee.

Five days after Hector Montoya raised money from a lemonade, he was able to buy a couple of bikes.

"I forgot how much I got, but think it was around $600,” said Montoya.

The 11-year-old boy's goal was to raise enough money to replace the bike a thief stole last week and possibly help someone else get a bike.

ABC15 joined Montoya on Tuesday as he shopped with his mom and best friend at the Grey Matter Family Bicycle Shop on 7th Avenue in Phoenix.

"I saw a couple of bikes outside, I would like to donate,” said Montoya.

Montoya looked around the store and found a bike to gift to someone else.

"They'd probably like these because, if they have siblings, they could ride on the back,” said Montoya.

After Montoya bought a bike to give to someone else, he decided to do a little shopping for himself with the remaining cash. And, his mom, found the perfect store just a couple of miles away.

Seconds after arriving at Sun Cyclery on 7th Street, in Phoenix, Montoya spotted a bike he liked.

But, kept an open mind and looked around.

"Woah! I like this bike,” Montoya told a Sun Cyclery employee.

He took the bike outside for a spin and his search was over.

"I want this bike,” said Montoya repeated.

By Montoya's side, in the store and at the lemonade stand, was his best friend Landon Macias.

"I was happy. I had never done it. It was a feeling that I don't usually get. It felt different,” said Macias.

The two collected money and poured lemonade for two hours.

Montoya even poured a cup of kindness for Macias.

"I did because he is my friend. You know? Friends always come to help no matter what. So, I did not care whether I was going to get money or not,” added Macias.

"I was shocked. I was shocked with how many people actually donated and came to support him,” said Montoya’s mom, Daniella Bernal.

Aside from the donations and lemonade sales, Montoya received one last donation.

"I thought it was great that he took the initiative and really went at it to replace his bike,” said Sun Cyclery General Manager Joe Johnson.

The general manager at Sun Cyclery donated a bike lock.

As for the other bike Montoya bought, he's thinking of giving it to a kid in his neighborhood or maybe even someone at a Boys & Girls Club.