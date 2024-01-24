The 10 best places to work in 2024, according to Glassdoor

The career recruiting and reviewing site Glassdoor has released its list of Best Places to Work 2024. Which workplaces ranked in the top 10? Management consulting companies, software providers and even a fast-food chain.

All together, Glassdoor ranked the top 100 large companies based on anonymous employee feedback between Oct. 18, 2022, and Oct. 16, 2023. The workers were asked to rate their company based on important factors like salary, flexibility of schedules and company culture. Then, it looked at the quantity, quality and consistency of employee reviews during that time frame.

Not surprisingly, many of the highest-ranked workplaces were California-based tech companies, where employees draw large salaries. But not all of them. In-N-Out Burger — a fast food chain that came in at No. 6 — is an entirely different type of workplace, where degrees aren’t required and the hourly pay at some locations starts in the $22 per hour range. The company landed much higher on the list than Apple (which ranked 39th) and Trader Joe’s (which ranked 53rd).

Adobe

The Glassdoor survey acknowledged the impact of Gen Z employees, who are changing the way companies treat their workforce. The younger generation values flexible schedules, and they’re looking for a welcoming corporate culture.

The following companies performed so well in these areas that they landed in the top 10 of Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work 2024. Here are the best of the best, counting down from No. 10 to No. 1.

10. Fidelity Investments

This Boston-based financial services company is one of the largest asset managers in the world, and its employees tell Glassdoor that it’s also one of the best places to work. The firm’s employees gave it high marks (and an average rating of 4.5 stars) for compensation and benefits while also noting that the culture encourages a healthy work-life balance.

Adobe

MORE: These are the college majors that pay the most

9. 2020 Companies

This sales and marketing agency, based in Southlake, Texas, is positively beloved by the people who work there. According to the workplace research platform Great Place to Work, 98% of its employees tell others they’re proud to work there.

Those who gave feedback to Glassdoor particularly like the flexible work opportunities (including both remote and in-person options), lots of career options and job security. They gave it an average rating of 4.5 stars.

The company tweeted about the Glassdoor recognition:

We are pleased to announce our recognition as a @glassdoor Best Place to Work 2024. Our sincere appreciation goes to our dedicated employees whose feedback helped us secure a spot on this list!https://t.co/CYfq0YgLcw#retailsales #teamwork #retail #excellence #leadership pic.twitter.com/3MBa3RaZJA — 2020 Companies (@2020Companies) January 11, 2024

8. Deltek

Employees at this Herndon, Virginia-based software and information solutions firm give their workplace high marks (and an average 4.5 rating) for its warm and welcoming culture, which is team and family-oriented. They told Glassdoor that they love the flexible hours, supportive management and “great people.”

In this Facebook post, the company clearly shows that it’s dedicated to its workers:

7. VMware

VMware is a cloud computing software provider (and a subsidiary of Dell Technologies) in Palo Alto, California. Not only are the salary and benefits exemplary, but employees report high confidence in the company’s leadership.

They also told Glassdoor that it’s a remote-friendly culture with stimulating work projects — all contributing to its average 4.5 rating.

Adobe

6. In-N-Out Burger

In-N-Out Burger, which is based out of Irvine, California, is the only fast food chain to earn a spot in this year’s top 10, receiving an average 4.6 rating. Employees who reviewed their workplace for Glassdoor were overwhelmingly pleased with their experience, with about 85% agreeing that they would recommend the job to a friend.

Many noted the pay and workplace flexibility as contributing factors. They also love the free meal they receive every shift. A whopping 92% even have a positive view of the company CEO, Lynsi Snyder. People were especially impressed by benefits like vision and dental insurance and paid time off for sickness or vacation. The company jumped up four spots from its place in the rankings last year.

Adobe

MORE: These 7 side hustles require little or no cost up front

5. Procore

Procore is a construction management software company headquartered in Carpinteria, California, but with offices around the world. The Glassdoor reviewers highlighted an inclusive culture that’s committed to ongoing employee engagement initiatives. They also cite the company’s mission and values (openness, ownership and optimism) and the on-the-job training that helps them achieve career goals. These factors all contributed to Procore’s 4.6 rating.

Adobe

4. MathWorks

MathWorks is a mathematical computing software company based in Natick, Massachusetts, and it makes data analysis products like MATLAB and Simulink. Employees tell Glassdoor that they love the competitive salaries, the option to work from home and their supportive colleagues. With its current rating of 4.6 stars, the company moved up two spots on this list, from No. 6 last year to No. 4.

Adobe

3. Servicenow

This cloud computing platform in Santa Clara, California, rates highly with its employees (an average of 4.6 stars) for growth opportunities and a solid management team. Reviewers told Glassdoor that the company also provides a good work-life balance.

This important factor has come up in other surveys, too. According to Great Place to Work, 94% of employees at ServiceNow agreed with the statement, “I am able to take time off from work when I think it’s necessary.”

Adobe

2. NVIDIA

Based in Santa Clara, California, NVIDIA is a technology company that designs and manufactures computer graphics processing units, or GPUs. The company’s work with AI impacts a range of industries, including gaming, robotics, healthcare and climate change modeling.

Employees who gave NVIDIA an average of 4.7 stars on Glassdoor were impressed by the supportive culture and workplace flexibility. No doubt they are also happy with the excellent compensation, since the entry-level salary for a software engineer (including stocks and bonuses) is $174,000.

Adobe

1. Bain & Company

Bain and Company, a management consulting company in Boston, topped Glassdoor’s list with an average rating of 4.8 stars. The company, which has an intentional focus on its employees’ professional development, is known for on-the-job training, flexible hours, a great mentorship program and other career growth opportunities. As one employee told Glassdoor, “The culture is amazing. Benefits are amazing. Teammates are amazing.”

Adobe

If you’re wondering about which other companies ended up on Glassdoor’s list and where — like Google, lululemon, Universal Orlando Resort, or Wegmans Food Markets — you’ll want to check out the whole list.

The 10 best places to work in 2024, according to Glassdoor originally appeared on Simplemost.com

> > SIGN UP for the Simplemost weekly newsletter < <

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.