Watch Now
NewsNational NewsScripps News

Actions

$1.58 billion jackpot goes to lucky Mega Millions player in Florida

The winning numbers drawn Tuesday night were: 13 19 20 32 33 and the yellow ball: 14.
$1.58 billion jackpot goes to lucky Mega Millions player in Florida
(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
$1.58 billion jackpot goes to lucky Mega Millions player in Florida
Posted at 10:44 PM, Aug 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-09 01:44:32-04

Someone in Florida won a $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday night, ending a stretch of lottery futility that had stretched for nearly four months.

The winning numbers drawn were: 13 19 20 32 33 and the yellow ball: 14.

Before the big win Tuesday night, there had been 31 straight drawings since the last time someone won the game’s jackpot on April 18. 

That enabled the prize to steadily grow to be the third-largest ever in U.S. history.

SEE MORE: Can I stay anonymous if I win the record Mega Millions jackpot?

Mega Millions jackpot winners are so rare thanks to odds of one in 302.6 million.

The $1.58 billion payout would go to the winner if they opt for an annuity, doled out over 30 years. But, people usually prefer a lump sum option, which for Tuesday’s jackpot is an estimated $783.3 million.

The prize money is subject to federal taxes. Many states also tax lottery winnings.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com

Scripps News 2023

Report a typo

Scripps News Promo

Read more about Scripps News here