HE'S BACK! Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald will play next season

A pair of NFL insiders reported Wednesday night that Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald will return for at least one more season -- and those reports were soon confirmed by the Cardinals.

The 33-year-old Fitzgerald has been contemplating retirement after 13 NFL seasons and said Tuesday that his mind is "pretty much made up" but plans to weigh his options a bit longer. But on Wednesday night, ESPN's Jim Trotter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Fitzgerald told them he will play next season.

Less than an hour later, AZCardinals.com confirmed those reports.

Why is #AZCardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald returning? He says he’s feeling “back to normal” physically. His desire to win & compete still burns — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 2, 2017

I was trying to tell everyone there's NO WAY @LarryFitzgerald is retiring! #CalledIt pic.twitter.com/bN6iqTC3Kl — David Johnson (@DavidJohnson31) February 2, 2017

Fitzgerald was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft and has played his entire career in Arizona. He is a 10-time Pro Bowler and has the most receptions (1,125), receiving yards (14,389) and touchdowns (104) in Cardinals franchise history.

The Minnesota native is currently No. 3 in NFL history in career receptions, No. 9 in receiving yards and No. 8 in receiving touchdowns. His seven receiving TDs in the 2008 NFL playoffs remain the most in a single postseason in NFL history.

Fitz led the NFL in receptions last season and had his eighth career 1,000-yard receiving season.

Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer has also contemplated retirement and has yet to announce his decision. On Tuesday, Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said he's optimistic that both Palmer and Fitzgerald will return.

A report surfaced Tuesday that Palmer had placed his Valley home on the market and had moved his family out of state. Palmer himself refuted that report Wednesday and confirmed his home is not for sale.