PHOENIX - Rumors continue to swirl around the upcoming decisions that Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer and receiver Larry Fitzgerald will soon make on whether to retire or return to the Cards in 2017.

A recent report said Fitzgerald is more likely to retire if Palmer calls it quits. But on Tuesday, Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said he has a good feeling about both players returning.

"Like everybody else, I've got my fingers crossed," Arians said Tuesday during an event for the Bruce Arians Foundation at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

"I think when the juices start flowing and the injuries go away, they'll both be back. But there's nothing to confirm yet."

Earlier on Tuesday, Fitzgerald said he's "pretty much made up my mind" about next season but didn't reveal what his decision is.

"I'm going to take a couple of days, a couple of weeks to figure it out," Fitzgerald told AZCardinals.com.

Arians said he's been in regular contact with both Palmer and Fitzgerald since the season ended.

"It's up to them," he said. "I feel very comfortable with where they're at and what's gonna happen."

Arians suspects the competitive nature of both Palmer and Fitzgerald will compel both men to come back for at least one more shot at that elusive Super Bowl ring.

"I think guys -- especially when they perform at the level they did this year -- I think it's a matter of, Do I want to put in the time and effort to do it again?" Arians said.

"Normally, it's the teammates -- when they start getting around each other and knowing, 'I can still do this,' and 'This is what I'm gonna miss,' that usually gets (them) going again."

Arians said he thinks Fitzgerald is "pretty close" to making a decision but is unsure when Palmer may decide.