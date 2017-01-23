Larry Fitzgerald is 1 of 3 finalists for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award

NEW YORK - Larry Fitzgerald, Eli Manning and Greg Olsen have been chosen as finalists for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award that recognizes an athlete's contribution to the sport and to society.

The winner among the Arizona Cardinals wide receiver, New York Giants quarterback and Carolina Panthers tight end will be announced on Feb. 4, the night before the Super Bowl, at NFL Honors in Houston.

Thank you for all you do to better our community, @LarryFitzgerald!



Congrats on being named a finalist for #WPMOY presented by @Nationwide. pic.twitter.com/wBKWkpGSuN — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) January 22, 2017

Its a tremendous honor to be named a finalist for the @NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year with great men such as @gregolsen88 & Eli Manning. — Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) January 23, 2017

Contributing to the community has been one of the tremendous joys of my life. Thankful for the opportunities I've had to help others. pic.twitter.com/piVZUJt05w — Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) January 23, 2017

"Larry, Eli and Greg are not only top-tier athletes, but also men of great character, integrity and generosity of spirit. Their passion for community and helping others is having a positive impact on countless individuals and communities, and it's something we should all celebrate," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Sunday.

A total of $1 million will be donated in the name of the Man of the Year, with $500,000 going to a charity of his choice and $500,000 supporting the expansion of Character Playbook across all NFL markets.

The two runners-up will each receive a $125,000 donation to the charity of their choice and a $125,000 donation in their names to expand Character Playbook, a digital learning initiative.

The 2015 winner was wide receiver Anquan Boldin, who played alongside Fitzgerald with the Cardinals from 2003-09.